Ambulance services are seeing their fuel budgets stretched and broken by the high cost of gasoline.
“For the whole state, I worry about the smaller services, their budgets because they’re all very tight,” said Jim Finger, president of the Vermont Ambulance Association. “Whereas the larger services have some things they can cut if necessary. The smaller services we worry the most about.”
According to gasprices.aaa.com, the average price nationally for a gallon of gas is $4.95. In Vermont, it’s $4.99. A year ago, in Vermont, the average price was just under $3 per gallon.
Finger said the real problem for ambulance services is Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. For many ambulance services, 60% of their business is paid for via one or the other, but neither cover the cost in full.
“Those federal payments currently don’t pay the cost of ambulances as it is,” said Finger. “Now you have all these increased payments, so you’re going to be behind and have to figure out how to cover our costs.”
The cost of everything else has risen, too, said Finger. “But the public is our No. 1 concern. We make sure we take care of them,” he said,
During the pandemic, Medicare reimbursements were increased by 2% but that will end on July 1, said Finger.
He said the Vermont Ambulance Association will lobby the Legislature for assistance, but that’s not always an answer.
“This last year we were not successful in getting training money increased for ambulance services and first response services personnel,” he said.
Some federal reimbursement rates went up, he said, but that 2% will be missed.
Finger is also the head of Regional Ambulance in Rutland County. The organization had budgeted $65,000 for fuel this year and is 33% over that budget. He expects it will be more by the end of the fiscal year, come June 30.
Greg Light, chief of Plainfield Fire and Rescue Department, said his group is a first responder service and while he wasn’t certain about the fuel budget, he suspects it’s more than what was planned.
“I’m sure we are, there’s no way we’re not,” he said. “We’re definitely over budget, I’m just not sure by how much. “
A bigger issue, he said, will be the cost of heating fuel.
“We might have to find some money in our budget, from personal protective gear or the building fund to help cover it for this year,” he said. “The town might have some reserve funds set aside. I’m not exactly sure what their plans are.”
In Fair Haven, the local ambulance service expects its fuel costs will double in the coming fiscal year.
Wendi Daniels Fitz-Gerald, chief of the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, said that $10,000 was budgeted for fiscal year 2021-22 as well as 2022-23. The fiscal year ends June 30 and the squad has spent $15,000 on fuel, she said. It expects to spend $20,000 in gas during the next fiscal year, but that budget was built and accepted by voters months ago, so the squad will have to find some way to cover the added expense.
“For us, it’s I don’t want to say a large part, but it’s significant,” she said. “When your fuel budget doubles in a year, that we weren’t planning on.”
Like Finger, she said the reimbursement rates for Medicaid and Medicare patients are at the root of many EMS services’ troubles.
“Sometimes, we just have to put projects on hold,” she said. “Where we might want to try to upgrade some equipment or something like that, that might have to be put on hold.”
Ambulance services that drive less obviously aren’t as pinched, but even they are feeling the impact of the price increase.
Gregory Ricketts, president of Wallingford Rescue, said the price has been going up for some time.
“We don’t use a tremendous amount of fuel for what we do and the call volume that we have, however, there is a significant increase in the price when we fill up now versus what it used to be when it was lower, especially now that diesel is almost $6 a gallon if not more,” he said.
Wallingford Rescue’s fuel budget hasn’t gone over yet, he said.
“If it continues the way it is, it will become an issue,” said Ricketts.
The answer might end up being that some equipment doesn’t get replaced, or money for training becomes unavailable. Even $500 can mean one less EMT, he said.
