WALLINGFORD — The Capitol Christmas Tree this year comes from a property in Wallingford.
Len Cadwallader co-owns the Brookvale property with his wife, Mary Ann Cadwallader. The tree farm has been in the family since Len Cadwallader’s grandparents purchased it in the 1930s.
Two 48-foot balsam trees were cut from the property on Tuesday, with one destined for the State House lawn in Montpelier; the other headed to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, where the Cadwalladers have permanently resided for the past 20 years.
Cadwallader said the 200-acre Wallingford property is enrolled in the American Tree Farm System, which holds those involved to certain conservation and stewardship standards.
“Instead of just cutting trees, you’re making it a place for recreation, you’re making it a place for soil conservation, and you’re also deriving some revenue from a planned harvest,” said Cadwallader, adding that local loggers are hired to harvest trees in a prescribed fashion, and local wreath makers also prune the fir trees for materials.
“As far as recreation is concerned, it’s a place where sportsmen could hunt and fish,” said Cadwallader.
The balsam trees harvested Tuesday were planted 30 years ago, all with the help of Cadwallader’s daughter, Meghan Gump, who, at 46, is now a family doctor in Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley.
He said when the balsams were planted, there was no thought toward them being cut for Christmas trees.
“This is the first time, and it’s an honor to be selected,” he said. “The family wanted to do this because we need signs of light and hope in these hard times.”
The balsams were planted alongside black walnut trees to make the latter grow straight. Cadwallader said the thought was the black walnuts would be the predominant species, but the balsams won out.
He credits local forester Kathy Beland, who has had a long relationship with the family and the property, with the health of the property as well as getting one of its trees selected for the state capitol.
The couple live in Hanover and know people at the college, which is how the other tree got sent there.
“It’s great these trees have given so much to our family in terms of being beautiful to look at, to take care of, and to think about how they might be used,” he said.
