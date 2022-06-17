MONTPELIER — The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped two tenths of 1% in May, coming in at 2.3%, the Department of Labor announced Friday.
According to the department, the rate of participation in the civilian labor force climbed to 61.5% in May.
Barre-Montpelier’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 1.9%. In April it was 2.4%, and in May of 2021 it was 2.8%.
In Rutland, the May non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8%, down slightly from April when it was 2.9%. In May 2021, it was 3.9%.
“This month’s household data shows continued decline in the number of unemployed Vermonters which highlights the challenge many employers face in finding workers,” stated Department of Labor Commissioner, Michael Harrington, in a DOL release. “Vermont is not the only state in this position, as national data shows record low unemployment and record high job availability across the entire country.”
According to Harrington, there’s a three to one ratio between vacant positions and unemployed Vermonters, meaning employers need to make extra efforts to attract and retain workers.
“The employers who are successful in this effort will be those who come at the problem with an open mind and who are willing to try things never done before,” he stated. “To assist in this effort, the Department of Labor’s Workforce Development team is ready and available to provide one-on-one consultation to both employers and jobseekers alike.”
He encouraged employers and those looking for work to check out VermontJobLink.com where they can post open positions or apply for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.