Garry DuFour didn’t want an ambulance on July 28.
However, he waited for one outside his Southern Rutland County home after DuFour, 72, a Vietnam veteran, spoke with a representative in Bennington of the Veterans Administration. She convinced DuFour he should get himself checked out by a doctor because he had serious symptoms.
When he got to Rutland Regional Medical Center the next day, he was diagnosed as positive for COVID-19.
DuFour said he was very pleased with the treatment he received at the hospital in Rutland and with the help he got from the Veterans Administration.
However, he was very concerned that the ambulance, dispatched from the Granville Rescue Squad did not show up on July 28.
Once he knew the VA had called for an ambulance to come and check his vitals and determine whether he needed to be taken to the hospital, DuFour said he waited outside. He hoped that limiting the exposure to his surroundings, by waiting outside, would limit the chances of passing along the virus.
But after waiting outside for three hours, DuFour said he gave up, went inside and went to bed.
When he got a call from the VA on July 29, he told them that the ambulance never arrived. Another call was placed and an ambulance was dispatched to DuFour’s home.
DuFour was treated for COVID in Rutland.
Paul Zin, chief of operations for the Granville Rescue Squad, said there had been a call from the VA asking for a wellness check on a person. Zin said Granville was not doing those visits to check a person’s vitals in July.
Asked why there was no call to DuFour’s home to tell him no ambulance was coming, Zin said the people in Granville did not have the contact information for DuFour, who Zin did not refer to by name, and that the staff member from the VA said the person didn’t even want an ambulance.
DuFour said an administrator from Granville told him they called him but didn’t get an answer.
Lynne Davis, a public affairs specialist with the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, said VA nursing staff evaluated DuFour on July 28 and determined he was in need of emergency medical service.
“We called the local 911, who assured us they were dispatching an ambulance. When we followed up with (DuFour) the next day, we learned that the ambulance never arrived. At that time, we called the local 911 again and the ambulance later arrived at (DuFour’s) home,” Davis said in an email.
Barbara Neal, executive director of the Vermont Enhanced 911 Board, explained in an email that the call from the VA was received at 4:47 p.m. on July 28. The VA requested an ambulance for DuFour. The employee who took the call in Vermont collected the initial information and transferred the caller to the Washington County, New York, dispatch center to request Granville respond.
The VA only agreed to speak with the Herald after DuFour, who asked that the name of his town not be used, provided written permission.
DuFour was an assistant in the Combat Chaplain Corps in the 101st Airborne in the Army during his service.
He has remained active with veterans issues, especially raising awareness of “atomic veterans,” who were exposed to radiation during their time in the armed forces.
During a recent stay in the hospital for heart problems at the VA hospital in White River Junction, DuFour was called by Congressman Peter Welch.
“An important part of my job is constantly communicating with Vermonters throughout the state to see how they are doing and how I can help. That outreach is even more critical during the coronavirus crisis to see how they are coping with this unprecedented pandemic, even if I can only offer words of encouragement. I have long-admired Garry for his strong advocacy on behalf of ‘atomic veterans’ who were exposed to radiation during their service. When I heard that he was sick and back in the hospital after he had trouble getting an ambulance, I wanted to call right away,” Welch said in a statement. DuFour said he had been impressed that Welch reached out to speak with him so soon after he was checked in to the VA hospital.
However, he said he is concerned that his heart problems may have been exacerbated because there was a delay in his COVID treatment.
Zin said Granville rescue has a quality oversight committee which has received a complaint from DuFour. He said the matter is expected to be discussed during their meeting next month.
DuFour is hoping his experience will prove to be a benefit to others. He said he has an appointment next month to give convalescent plasma, a special blood donation during which a person who has recovered from COVID that will be given to a patient with COVID, with the intent of giving the new patient antibodies developed by the former patient that may assist with recovery from the virus.
Beyond his complaint about the response by Granville, DuFour also said he learned more about the seriousness of COVID-19 and asked the community to follow all precautions.
