Some veterans are having trouble seeing a dentist with some blaming the issue on insurance.
Garry DuFour, a Vietnam War veteran from Dorset, said he met with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in mid-April at a gathering in Burlington, and told the senator, as well as Department of Veterans Affairs Cabinet Secretary Denis McDonough, about the issue.
According to DuFour, he’s had challenges finding a dentist who will take his VA insurance, which he gets through a company called Optum.
“I have two dentists that were working on me,” he said. “I have severe TMJ, so my whole jaw area is covered and that’s part of my disabilities. And the first dentist, in Manchester, Vermont, that was authorized by the VA to go there for my treatment, dropped out halfway through my treatments. They said, ‘Sorry, Garry, we can’t deal with Optum and we’re out.’”
The VA announced in December 2018 it had awarded contracts to manage its Community Care Network to Optum Public Sector Solutions Inc. for Regions 1, 2, and 3. Vermont is in Region 1 along with the rest of New England. According to Washingtontechnology.com online, these contracts were worth $55.1 billion.
“These contract awards reflect our ongoing commitment to increasing Veterans’ access to care,” stated then-VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, in a news release. “As part of VA’s modernization efforts, we designed the new network based on feedback from veterans and other stakeholders, along with lessons learned from the Veterans Choice Program. We are confident this new network will greatly improve customer service for veterans and timeliness of payments to community providers.”
DuFour said he had to look around to several practices before he found one who could take his insurance. Some would begin working on him, only to later tell him they could no longer do so because insurance wasn’t covering enough of the cost.
He finally found Salem Dentistry, in Bennington, which would accept his insurance.
According to DuFour, before meeting with Sanders in mid-April, he obtained a letter from the specialist he’s seeing in San Francisco.
“My experience at the San Francisco VA Medical Center for the last two years has been that Veterans have an increasingly difficult time getting the care they need in the community due to the very low fees that are currently paid to the private dental providers,” reads the letter, digitally signed by Dr. Rebeka Silva on April 13. “As a result, the majority of the dentists who used to treat our patients in counties and towns well north of San Francisco elected to drop out under the current system.”
“It seems that every month there are more community dental providers who drop out of the Community Care network,” she wrote. “In many north county towns there are few if any general dentists who will see our patients. In addition, there are extremely few if any community dental specialists (periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons) who accept Veterans referred by the VA due to low fees that do not take into account their specialist status and higher costs.”
DuFour said he gave this letter and told his story to Sanders and McDonough and felt as if both had taken him, as well as other veterans who spoke on a wide range of topics, seriously.
According to Sanders’ office, he and McDonough spent two days listening to veterans and VA staff, first at the White River Junction VA Medical Center, then at the Burlington Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
“I want to thank Secretary McDonough for spending not just one day here in Vermont, but two days,” stated Sanders. “During this visit, he and I spoke with dozens and dozens of Vermont veterans. Secretary McDonough was able to hear directly from VA practitioners and administrators, medical students, and Vermont veterans themselves. And I think he’s learned a lot about the strengths of Vermont’s VA system and some of the problems that we have yet to overcome.”
Sanders added that there are some immediate issues his office is working on, that he’s been talking with McDonough about.
“One is this: It is my belief, and we have legislation to this effect, that dental care is health care, and the VA should incorporate dental care as part of VA health care,” stated Sanders. “Number two, and in a more parochial sense, we have a wonderful community-based outpatient clinic right here. It needs to expand because it is outgrowing its ability to serve veterans.”
His third point was that VA health care is high-quality health care and eligible veterans are entitled to it.
According to Sanders, in 2021 he introduced two bills, the Veterans Dental Care Eligibility Expansion and Enhancement Act, and the Veterans State Eligibility Standardization Act. Between them, they would ensure universal dental care for all veterans through the VA as well as address the national shortage of dentists.
