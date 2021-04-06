WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Veterans, their caregivers and spouses, can get COVID-19 vaccinations through the VA.
The White River Junction Veterans Affairs Healthcare System announced Tuesday that this is being done under the “SAVE LIVES Act,” signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 24.
“Since Dec. 31 we have vaccinated thousands of Veterans and are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” stated Becky Rhoads, acting director of the White River Junction VA Healthcare System, in a release. “We will be offering COVID-19 vaccine to the larger eligible group at our White River Junction Medical Center and all other larger clinics being offered throughout our catchment area.”
Those who are eligible must call 802-296-5151 to register.
