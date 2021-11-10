Several Veterans Day events are being held in the area Thursday.
CastletonCastleton University will host an event at the Jeffords Auditorium at 12:30 p.m. that’s free and open to the public.
Rutland CityAccording to Gregory Thayer, of the Vermonters for Vermont Initiative, there will be a gathering from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Main Street Park to show support for veterans.
PittsfordThe town’s annual Veterans Day event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Town Offices at 426 Plains Road. Town Manager John Haverstock said the keynote speaker this year is Cathy Rider, a Navy veteran. Anne Pelkey will also provide an update about the town’s Wall of Honor that lists the names of Pittsford’s veterans.
White River JunctionThe annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the White River Junction VA Medical Center. The Lyme Town Band will provide music. People are welcome to attend in-person, but there is an online option through the White River Junction VA Medical Center’s Facebook page.
