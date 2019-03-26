SOUTH ROYALTON — A program that provides a wide array of free legal services to veterans has received more of the type of grant funding it depends on to operate.
The program is the Veterans Legal Assistance Project, based at the Vermont Law School’s South Royalton Legal Clinic. The project’s sole attorney, Don Hayes, said in a Tuesday interview the project has been around since 2014 and is completely funded through grants and donations. So it was good news that the Hoehl Family Foundation and the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation have made sizable grants to keep the program running.
According to a statement from the law school, the Hoehl Family Foundation has given $120,000 to be used throughout three years, while the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation has made a two-year commitment for $60,000.
Hayes said he’s supported by about six Vermont Law School students, whom he says do the lion’s share of the legal labor. The project has about 40 active cases at any one time. It’s largely free to veterans, though depending on their income they may have to pay filing fees. Hayes said the project provides all levels of assistance for any legal issue a veteran might have, be it writing a will, filing for bankruptcy, health care claims or a landlord-tenant dispute. Help can come in the form of a student offering simple legal information on a topic, or it can be more in depth.
Hayes said sometimes the project will refer a veteran to another legal service if greater specialty is needed.
Hayes became the staff attorney for the Veterans Legal Assistance Project in August. He said he’s been working to strengthen the project’s ties to organizations such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, specifically its social workers who often know individual veterans in need of legal services. He said he’s also working to make connections in the area of consumer protection. Financial problems can be a source of stress and mental health issues for veterans, Hayes said.
Further funding for the veterans program comes from donations businesses have made to the Vermont Bar Foundation’s board of directors. Many of these, Hayes said, have some connection to veterans or the military. Chroma Technology, Comcast, General Dynamics, Green Mountain Power, National Life Foundation, VELCO and Vermont Gas Systems are among them. Hayes said companies wishing to donate should contact Vermont Bar Foundation Executive Director Deborah Bailey at dbailey@vtbarfoundation.org, or call 223-1400.
Hayes said the The South Royalton Legal Clinic has been around since 1979. In addition to helping veterans, it has programs for immigrants, children and survivors of domestic violence.
