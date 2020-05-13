A video posted to Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Facebook page tells the story of how medical staff cared for a patient with COVID-19, who, after a stay of about six weeks, was able to leave the hospital this week.
In the video, which is about 2½-minutes long, Lisa Bissette, a registered nurse who works in the intensive care unit at Rutland Regional Medical Center tells the story of Paulin Goulet, a Rutland County man who had come to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at the end of March.
In an email, Claudio Fort, president and CEO of RRMC, said he was “so proud” of the hospital’s “exceptional team.”
“Watching Mr. Goulet finally being able to leave Rutland Regional after 43 days was the perfect way to celebrate Hospital and Nurses week,” he said.
National Hospital Week is this week; National Nurses Week was last week.
Bissette, who wears a mask throughout the video, said Goulet was mobile and verbal when his treatment began, but from April 1 through 24, he needed to be intubated, a process in which a tube is inserted into a patient’s throat to allow breathing.
The medical personnel caring for Goulet had concerns about whether he would recover, Bissette said.
She said Leslie Allen, a critical care registered nurse in the intensive care unit, was a champion for Goulet.
“She was phenomenal. She was such an advocate to him. He didn’t need to get trach-ed because of Leslie. Leslie fought for him,” Bissette said in the video.
Intubation is less invasive than a tracheotomy as treatment to help a patient breathe.
Allen said Tuesday she has been with the hospital for more than 16 years.
She said Goulet’s son, whom she’s known for years, also works at Rutland Regional.
“Having (Goulet) here was like having family here. Not that we wouldn’t treat any patient like they were family, but this time we had a vested interest because he was one of our own,” she said.
Goulet began treatment at Rutland Regional for COVID-19 on March 31 and on Monday, he was released from the hospital to an acute rehabilitation facility.
Bissette said he hangs drywall, and told his nurses “he will be doing that until they have to bury him.” She added that she hoped he would be able to get back to his work.
“He has such a great attitude. He’s a fighter. He’s a fighter because for a while we weren’t sure. So just seeing him now leaving … We were all emotional and it was a phenomenal feeling just to be a part of it from the beginning to the end,” Bissette said.
The video shows Goulet being taken out of the hospital as care providers cheer. One calls out, “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” a joke often used by someone who’s embarrassed to be emotional in public.
Allen wasn’t working Monday, but said people who knew how long she had cared for Goulet were sending her texts and video to show her how emotional everyone was about his recovery.
According to Allen, Goulet was one of the hospital’s earliest coronavirus patients. Advice to care providers was “changing almost every day,” making it challenging to learn how to respond to a new virus.
“We really didn’t know what the treatment was going to be, but we have amazing intensivists and they stayed on top of everything. They did everything they possibly could to treat these patients and get them the outcome that they had,” she said.
Intensivists are doctors who specialize in treating critically ill patients, often in the intensive care unit.
Allen pointed out that while Vermont has seen a reduction in the spread of the virus, there will still be patients who will get the disease in the future. The video shows the outcomes can be good.
“I feel so fortunate to be working in this ICU at Rutland Regional. We have the best staff. We have the best support system. We’re like a family here,” she said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.