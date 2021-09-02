BURLINGTON — A request to release a Rutland man, who is charged with killing his best friend and with illegal possession of a firearm as a drug user, is on hold after a video surfaced showing him pointing a gun at another person.
The video shows Kahliq Richardson, 18, of River Street yelling at a male, identified in court papers only as “H.F.,” and holding the firearm to his neck and head sometime before June 2020, Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller wrote in her emergency motion.
“The video is shocking, and it is yet another example of the fact that the defendant has no regard for human life,” Fuller said about Richardson. It is similar to the facts in the April homicide case, she said.
She said the video shows the April 3 fatal shooting was not the first time Richardson had held a gun to somebody’s head and neck.
Fuller said the investigation into the video “is still evolving,” but law enforcement were able to speak to H.F. and got the video authenticated and also a confirmation of what happened in the video, Fuller said.
“H.F. also said that he was scared that the defendant would kill him,” said Fuller, who serves as the Violent Crime Coordinator in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The video is believed to have been taken by Richardson’s brother, Kirrahn, in a bedroom at a former home of the defendant, Fuller wrote.
Fuller said she received an email with a copy of the video attached at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, and neither law enforcement nor the prosecution had seen it before. She did not indicate where it came from.
Kahliq Richardson initially pleaded not guilty in state court in April to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Jonah Pandiani, 19, at the Quality Inn on South Main Street.
State Judge David Fenster freed Richardson on April 5 on strict conditions, including that he observe a 24/7 curfew at a duplex at 117-119 River St. in Rutland where his divorced parents live.
A few hours after Richardson was released, federal authorities arrested him on two gun charges: unlawful possession of a firearm while being a regular user of drugs and having a gun in violation of a relief from abuse order obtained by his then-girlfriend.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ruled Richardson was a danger to the community in the federal case. Doyle said there were no known possible combination of conditions to keep the public safe if Richardson was released into the community.
Defense lawyer Mark Kaplan, of Burlington, appealed the federal jailing order — believed to be only the second time a Doyle detention order has been appealed since he was sworn in this spring.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III conducted a review hearing Aug. 26 and said he was inclined to impose the same release conditions issued in the state homicide case, along with a requirement for a location monitor with a landline installed. He ruled “the proposed conditions of release would alleviate the danger posed.”
The following day a U.S. Probation Officer inspected the River Street duplex, where Richardson’s mother lives downstairs and his father upstairs. The parents have indicated they will report any release violations by their son, the judge noted.
Sessions in a written order signed Monday, told Richardson he can have no contact with any potential witnesses or victims in his federal case and must seek mental health treatment. He also must refrain from any drug or alcohol use and not possess any firearm or dangerous weapons.
Sessions said the release plan included Richardson attending an intensive outpatient counseling program known as NFI Crossroads on Pinecrest Drive in Essex. The treatment program meets from 9 a.m. to noon, three to five days a week, court records show.
During the hearing last week Sessions agreed with a request from Fuller for a 24-hour delay in any possible release order to allow the government a chance to consider an appeal to the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York City.
Instead of the appeal, the new video surfaced and Fuller petitioned Sessions late Tuesday night to reconsider his ruling based on new evidence. As an alternative, Fuller said the order should be stayed until at least another hearing can be conducted.
Fuller also proposed the video be sent to the psychologist that had suggested it would be proper to allow Richardson out for counseling. She said the court based its release order in part on a risk assessment by John Petty, a psychologist, and he should be given a chance to review the gun video to see if it has any impact on his report.
Richardson has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of knowingly possessing a Taurus 9-mm firearm while he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance on April 3.
Richardson also has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Pandiani. Rutland City Police said Richardson reported he had been using crack cocaine before the shooting.
There are now serious questions about whether the charge of involuntary manslaughter was proper for the killing, officials said.
Fuller said the latest evidence shows the fatal bullet entered the crown of Pandiani’s head and went straight down before lodging. She noted that appears inconsistent and not plausible with Richardson’s claim he was handing the handgun to Pandiani.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said after the hearing last week that a possible computer glitch in producing the criminal charge document in April used the word “involuntary.”
She subsequently filed a motion to correct the record the following day seeking to amend the charge or file a new charge without the word.
Fuller also told the court last week Richardson has not been a model prisoner. He has been in trouble in prisons in St. Albans and Essex County N.Y. since his arrest 5 months ago, she said. She stated he had seven disciplinary reports for a wide range of issues, including fights at both prisons, drug use, mouthing off to a guard and trying to make liquor by fermenting fruit in his cell.
Sessions only mentioned four of them in his 12-page order: the liquor case, an inmate fight, an argument with a prison guard and a crushed white pill being found in his inhaler.
(1) comment

How much of a no-brainer is it to figure out he needs to stay behind bars? What a mess this guy is! And after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in killing his "friend"- he was released and then arrested a few hours later on gun charges with some drug use and domestic abuse connections. I guess I don't get the concept of "innocent until proven guilty" and all that goes with that premise but, for the sake of the community, keep him securely locked up and away from our community.
