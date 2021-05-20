Four parishes in Rutland County will be without a priest, owing to changes in immigration rules made by the Trump administration, the pandemic and other factors, according to a representative of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.
According to Ellen Kane, the Burlington diocese has been told by the Society of Divine Vocations that come the end of May, it will no longer be able to provide pastors for Our Lady of Seven Dolors in Fair Haven, St. John the Baptist in Castleton, St. Paul in Orwell, and St. Frances Cabrini in West Pawlet. Those parishes had been covered by Vocationist Father Eric Ugochukwu, and Father Rony Rappai, who will return to New Jersey.
Kane said that while it’s Rappai’s religious work visa that’s at issue, the order he and Ugochukwu belong to requires two priests working together.
She said there’s a priest shortage in the United States, and so the Catholic Church often sends priests from other countries to underserved places. The typical visa renewal process takes three or four months, but between immigration rule changes enacted under the Trump Administration, the pandemic, and immigration staffing shortages, it’s now closer to an 18 month process.
The Burlington diocese announced earlier this month that four priests had to leave Vermont for the same reasons.
Kane said the diocese wasn’t aware of this until the renewal applications were filed.
“It was not expected, and one of the reasons we put out a release was because we do not have full attendance at our churches yet, and we really wanted to get the message out to the Catholic community in multiple ways, so they wouldn’t be surprised,” she said. “When they do come back they’ll know what happened.”
In Rutland County, the affected parishes encompass a few hundred families, she said.
The affected churches aren’t shutting down, she said.
“The priests are the ones who can do the sacraments, but oftentimes you have deacons or an administrator in the parish that can manage and run some of the other services,” she said, adding that each parish may have a different priests at different times filling in, and there may be occasions where church-goers will have to attend services in a neighboring town.
Kane said the diocese has asked Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy about the situation, but there doesn’t appear to be much that can be done at this point.
“Sen. Leahy’s staff has been in touch with the Diocese and with (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) about this, wanting to find any way to help,” said David Carle, a Leahy spokesman. “Unfortunately, there’s not much that’s possible to do under these circumstances.”
The affected priests all wish to return, according to the diocese.
“My staff and I are working very hard to make sure that the four parishes in western Rutland County will continue to be served by a priest, but it is a scramble right now,” stated Burlington Bishop Christopher J. Coyne, in a release. “My hope is to be able to announce these plans by next week and that these priests will be allowed to return to work here in the future. They are all really good priests and have served their communities well.”
