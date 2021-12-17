During the December meeting of Project VISION, leaders of organizations working with homeless people in Rutland County said they are seeing the problem mostly with individuals and not families.
Sindy Fortier, family supportive housing service coordinator at the Homeless Prevention Center in Rutland, has been working in her field for about 20 years. Asked at the VISION meeting about the number of homeless people in Rutland County now, Fortier said the number changes frequently, but there had been about 150 individuals identified recently.
However, she used to believe that Rutland County needed a “big family shelter.”
“I can tell you that during COVID, the number of families (identified as homeless) was actually much lower than what I had expected. Right now, my understanding is the majority of folks experiencing homelessness are individuals,” Fortier said.
She added this doesn't mean there aren't families who were homeless.
Rebekah Stephens, executive director of Rutland's Promise, whose members seek to provide temporary shelter for families, said she appreciated Fortier's comments and added that a “smaller, more individualized, specific family shelter is really what Rutland is looking for.”
The first shelter for Rutland's Promise, on Library Avenue, opened Oct. 23.
Stephens echoed Fortier's comments that it's hard to be sure how many people are homeless at any given time. She said the state doesn't always classify a family as homeless, even though they have no stable place to live because family members are “couch-surfing” with friends or family. She said this was true of many families just in the city of Rutland.
“But in my mind even one family in Rutland County that would be homeless would be too much,” she said.
Jamie Bentley, community impact coordinator for the community health improvement team at Rutland Regional Medical Center and one of the chairs of the VISION health committee, said the community health needs assessment, conducted every three years, identified housing as a priority for the area. She said there was a “lot of movement and momentum” toward addressing those concerns and wanted to share that information with VISION members.
Fortier said she is part of an organization working with the federal government in partnership with agencies like the center, BROC Community Action, NewStory Center, the Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health, Rutland's Promise and the Community Cupboard toward a single purpose.
“I've joked for a long time that every professional job I've ever had, my goal has been to work myself out of that job and this is my longest-standing one. I would really love to see that before I retire if that's ever an option,” she said.
While Fortier and others who work to prevent people from being homeless haven't put themselves out of work yet, she said they are working together to find the needs in Rutland County, how to make it easier for families and individuals to access support and look for any population they're not already reaching to make sure they have access to the same opportunities.
“There are a lot of folks in the community who serve or support individuals on this journey that none of us ever want to take, but how do we work together to make that easier? That's our goal,” she said.
Stephens said the staff with Rutland's Promise are now accepting referrals to help families of up to six members.
She said they were working with staff members at Economic Services and Rutland Mental Health, to provide services for people who will use the shelter, and organizations in the local faith-based community, who have been seeking ways they can get involved.
Bentley noted that Rutland's Promise was serving families who might otherwise be ineligible for services, a “gap that was identified and addressed.”
“I think that really shows how wonderful it can be when we get together and say, 'What's missing from this group? Who are we not able to help because of eligibility requirements?” she said.
Angus Chaney, executive director of the Homeless Prevention Center, was not at the meeting, but Bentley shared information he provided on Lincoln Place, located next to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and converted from a former Catholic school that was later used as a private preschool.
She said the project is almost 20 units of “permanent, affordable housing” developed by the Housing Trust of Rutland County. Most of the units are for a single person who is income eligible for subsidized housing.
Half of the units will be designated for people who have been chronically homeless in the Rutland area.
Bentley noted Lincoln Place includes a community meeting place. It hosted the Rutland City Police Department's award ceremony on Thursday.
The ribbon-cutting for the building was on Nov. 2 and half the units are already full, with the rest of the tenants expected to be there within the next few weeks.
“I think this building will be a great asset to our community as well,” Bentley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.