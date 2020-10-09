Joe Kraus, chairman of Project VISION, announced Thursday that he will step down after the December meeting.
Project VISION was created eight years ago in response to the heroin epidemic. Originally active in Rutland’s Northwest Neighborhood, the group, which has no bylaws or rules and whose members are volunteers, has expanded throughout the city of Rutland and the surrounding area.
But there has only been one chairman of the group since it started.
On Thursday, Kraus, who is retired as the chief operating officer at Central Vermont Public Service and who is chairman of the Rutland Regional Medical Center board of directors, said his decision started with a trip to see his father in Cleveland this summer. With 18 hours spent driving, Kraus said he had a lot of time to think.
“I have had the great fortune to serve as Project VISION chairman since its founding eight years ago. I have come to the conclusion that it’s time to pass the baton. We have a new strategic plan with very lofty goals, and I believe we need a new chairman to help us achieve those goals in new and different and creative ways,” he said.
Kraus said Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen, Cmdr. Matt Prouty, leader of Project VISION, and Mayor David Allaire all know the December meeting will be his last.
Kraus said he attended the early meetings of the group, when he was invited by then Rutland City Police Chief James Baker and then-Rutland City Mayor Christopher Louras to take on a leadership position.
“Back then it was just a bunch of people with a thousand different points of view about what we should be doing. It was fairly chaotic. I didn’t know what it was I would be signing up for. So I said, ‘Let me think about it,’ and about a month later I said, ‘I’m willing.’”
Because Project VISION has no bylaws or rules, intentionally, Kraus pointed out a transition like the one at hand, had to proceed without a clear direction. However, he added, Prouty and Sarah Roy, chairwoman of the group’s health committee are working to find his successor.
Prouty told the people who attended the monthly meeting Thursday, either in person or remotely, that there had already been people who came forward to tell him, Roy or Kraus they would be interested in taking on the position.
“Sometimes it’s not the best person for the job. Sometimes it’s the right person for the job,” he said.
According to Prouty, there is a short list of people who are being considered for the chairperson role but he emphasized no decision had been made.
While Prouty said it was not easy to find a replacement for Kraus, he added it’s not easy for a leader to come in and work with a “coalition no bylaws, no board of directors and some crazy-ass cop running it.”
Participants in Project VISION will probably hear about the new chairman or chairwoman through the group’s mailing list before it becomes official, Prouty told them.
He added that he and Roy were trying to make the decision soon as he is also planning to retire soon.
Prouty, who took over from Scott Tucker in 2017 when Tucker left Rutland to take a position as town manager in Wilmington, said he was “blessed” to work with Kraus when doing the job of Project VISION leader. He pointed out it was not the typical law-enforcement position.
“I am so thankful for your wisdom and guidance and, quite frankly, your patience, as you were having very difficult and candid conversations with me over the last several years and helping me with this coalition,” he said.
After the meeting, Kraus said he is not planning to leave the Rutland area.
He called the chairman role the “best job you could every possibly imagine” but joked about the lack of pay and the long hours.
“I leave so grateful for all the friends I’ve made and so grateful for all the lessons I’ve learned. This has truly been one of the great joys of my life, and I will be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to serve our great community together,” Kraus said.
