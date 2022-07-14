The effects of the pandemic and the trauma felt by local students is serious, according to a Rutland City Schools leader, but the situation seems to be improving, and organizations like Project VISION help, she said.
Susanne Engels, a psychologist and principal at Northeast Primary School, spoke about trauma and how it affects children to VISION members during their July meeting on Thursday.
She said acute trauma, or a one-time or limited traumatic experience, was likely to have an acute or limited effect while a repeated or prolonged trauma, like a pandemic that kept students out of school and isolated could have a chronic impact.
“The younger and the longer, so younger age and chronic trauma, the more impact so that’s the worst, the biggest combination,” she said.
A research study of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kaiser Permanente, a health care company, made a clear connection between ACEs experienced by people and chronic health problems, like asthma and diabetes, in those same people as they became adults.
Engels said a positive development from this understanding was that people in her field began to treat childhood concerns as public health issues, which tend to get more attention and funding.
After a brief synopsis of how serious the effect of trauma could be on the developing brains of children who are 3 to 5, Engels shared some thoughts that she said were not supported by “hard research” but came from her experience with students who were attending school while COVID-19 was more prevalent.
“Anecdotally, how we’re seeing that in school is when we started last school year with about half of our kindergarten and first-graders a year behind and 50% to 80% of our second-graders were also a year behind. That’s big in the lower grades,” she said.
According to Engels, things have improved. She said those students were not permanently a year behind similar age groups who had not been through a pandemic.
“That wasn’t permanent. We did a lot of therapy, a lot of recovery efforts, a lot of community efforts. But it was huge, those numbers. I don’t think we expected to see that. I don’t think — I know that’s not just this community,” she said.
VISION, a community-based organization, originally created to respond to the opioid crisis and its effect on the Rutland area, has a number of members from health care, social service agencies and law-enforcement. Engels said she believed many at the Thursday meeting had seen the increase in need wasn’t confined to children and students.
“I’m sure you saw comparable increases in levels of needs and issues, and your work has been all the more important and paid off,” she said.
Alis Headlam, a VISION member, pointed out the trauma felt by children was also affecting their parents and other adult family members. She asked if the schools could do anything to help “the whole generation,” instead of just students.
Engels acknowledged that many adults were experiencing trauma factors that were similar to those felt by children.
“If our adults have experienced trauma, how they cope or function is going to be up and down, depending on levels of vulnerability, how they’re doing, things that come into their lives, and how our adults are doing has a huge impact on how our kids are doing. So we can help kids function better by helping the families and helping the adults. Families need to continue working on engaging the whole family,” she said.
Responding to another question from the audience, Engels said one asset was that the federal government had provided extended funding, which has been designated for pandemic response.
Engels said there hadn’t been many formal studies yet about the effect of the pandemic on the academic abilities of American students, but she said what she has seen so far indicates the problems are not limited to Rutland or Vermont.
“I don’t mean this to be depressing. It’s just the facts. It’s just the truth about the stuff that we know. The more hard stuff that happens to us, the more of an impact it’s going to have on our community, the more work we’re going to have to do so it makes sense to do it the way (VISION) is doing, a community effort, a collaborative effort,” she said.
