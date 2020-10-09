Project VISION might add a committee dedicated to social justice following a discussion on the topic at its annual meeting set for Thursday.
Members of Project VISION at their September meeting discussed Tabitha Moore, president of the Rutland chapter of the NAACP, after media reports that she planned to leave the area because of ongoing harassment.
Joe Kraus, chairman of Project VISION, said he left the September meeting with the sense there was more on people’s minds about what it is we could be doing or what we should be doing,”
“When I say, ‘we,’ I mean not just Project VISION, I mean we as individuals and we as all of the organizations that comprise Project VISION. There is — I don’t know the number now — but there’s 400, 500. That is a lot of people, that’s a lot of energy, that’s a lot of potential for doing well,” he said.
Also, Kraus shared his opinion that the community could only have fruitful conversations about social justice if people were ready to listen, open to the opinions of others and respectful and civil.
Kraus said he wanted to spend more time on the topic at the October meeting and opened the conversation to VISION members.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he was planning to arrange implicit bias training for his officers although he said “race is not the basis for how we respond to a particular incident.”
Project VISION members have been talking about how the group is relevant to policing, added Commander Matthew Prouty, of the Rutland City Police Department who is the leader of Project VISION.
“What we’re trying to do is spend time with folks who maybe see the world differently than our law-enforcement officers and that’s the beauty of Project VISION. Many of you represent organizations or groups that are maybe not reflected in the police department and the only way we learn about each other is when we spend time together,” he said.
Project VISION was created with the goal of finding a community solution to problems such as the heroin epidemic in the Rutland area. It’s based out of the Rutland City Police Department.
Jen Sanford, responding to a comment about a lack of diversity at business and social meetings in Rutland, said she thought a parallel problem was that people were only mixing with others who already think alike.
“How do we get together with people who don’t think like us and have conversations,” she asked.
Another Project VISION member, Liz Weinmann, said when she worked at College of St. Joseph, 60% of the students were black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and staff members were trained to recognize their own biases.
Weinmann said it brought a different perspective than multi-generational Vermonters.
“The approach that I sometimes hear from people is, ‘That might work in New York City,’ or ‘That might have worked when you were at NYU when you were there, but that doesn’t work here.’ The more we say that, the more our downtowns will stay empty,” she said.
Al Wakefield, who said he’s lived in other parts of the country, too, said he’s heard conversations about social justice going on for decades “over and over and over.”
“This is the first time I’ve a been part of a community that wants to, or at least says it wants to, address the issue or racism and discrimination and create justice at its center. Having the police department, in its entirely involved, is really a very, very positive thing,” he said.
Chris Ettori, a regular presence at VISION meetings and a member of the city Board of Aldermen, added that he believed the group’s effort was likely to be more effective if they remembered a lesson he learned during discussions in 2016 about opening Rutland to Syrian refugees. He said he found that many people, whether they supported or opposed the proposal, just wanted to be heard.
Kraus, after the discussion, asked members who were interested in pursuing social justice issues further provide their names to Prouty. He asked that people to indicate whether they wanted to take a leadership position.
“What I heard was that there was a desire to have a much more focused discussion on this, much more focused than we can do here,” he said after the meeting.
If a committee is formed, Kraus said he would expect them to make decisions about the size and membership of the group and how they would fit in with the group’s overall mission.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.