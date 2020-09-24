With a goal to expand community engagement and build great neighborhoods, members of Project VISION's Neighborhood Engagement subcommittee have instituted neighborhood walks.
The events are hosted by someone who already lives in the neighborhood. They bring other members from the community at large, such as citizens, volunteers, service providers and police officers, on a tour allowing them to share their pride in their community and meet and introduce their neighbors to Project VISION.
In some cases, the host may share a neighborhood need.
The committee has conducted four walks. With the weather beginning to turn, the committee members hope to be invited to take more walks around Rutland with a goal of expanding to neighboring towns.
The neighborhood walks are an opportunity to get to know your neighbors and Project VISION.
Send email to ProjectVision.Neighborhoods@gmail.com if interested in hosting a future walk.
Visit projectvisionrutland.com or facebook.com/projectvisionrutland for more information about Project VISION on the internet.
