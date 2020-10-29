MENDON – The neighborhood walk for Mendon scheduled for today in Mendon has been canceled owing to a forecast for inclement weather.
The walk was to have been hosted by the Project VISION Neighborhood Engagement Sub-Committee.
The walks, which are led by a resident of the neighborhood in which it takes place, are a way for people to learn more about areas in Rutland County and the people who live there.
The email announcing the cancellation did not give a new date for the walk.
