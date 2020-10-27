MENDON - The Project VISION Neighborhood Engagement Sub-Committee is planning a neighborhood walk in Mendon on Thursday.
During the neighborhood walks, a local resident leads members of the committee and anyone else who wants to join on a walking tour of his or her neighborhood.
The goal is for people involved in VISION, or those who want to get to know their neighbors and the area a little bit better, to learn about a nearby neighborhood and meet some of those who live there to talk about VISION or any other topic.
The Thursday event will begin at the Roadside Chapel at 1680 Town Line Road in Mendon at 4:30 p.m. The walk is expected to take about an hour and will also end at the chapel.
