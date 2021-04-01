The new leader of the Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is a 20-year veteran of the organization who said she intends to continue the work that’s already done by their home health care providers.
Sara C. King will succeed Ron Cioffi as CEO starting Monday.
Cioffi had the position at the Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice (VNA&H) — which marked its 75th year of local service this year — for 40 years. He started with the organization as a nurse.
On Wednesday, King said she was at the agency along with Cioffi for half his time there, most recently as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer. As a result, she has been “very involved” with changes as the organization has evolved.
“I don’t have a list of things that I plan on making changes for. My goal is to continue to build upon the strong foundation that was established under Ron’s leadership and to continue to provide the cost-effective, high-quality home-based care the residents of Rutland and Bennington counties have become accustomed to,” she said.
In a statement, Dan DiBattista, president of the VNA&H board of directors called King a “natural choice” to succeed Cioffi.
“With her 20-year background in home health care and her demonstrated skills as a leader, Sara is committed to advancing home-based care and hospice care in Bennington and Rutland Counties.” Battista said.
King, who earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, noted that she was taking over at a time when the perception of home health was changing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have seen the benefits of being cared for at home and their loved ones being cared for at home as well. Hospitals are discharging patients faster and with more home-care referrals, so we’ve actually seen a huge increase in our home care and hospice programs census since March of last year. This growth, I believe, is our new normal,” she said.
With more people using home health and hospice services and a nationwide nursing shortage, which King said she sees as the greatest challenge VNA&H is facing, other options like telehealth and remote patient monitoring are going to be needed as home health responds to the effects of the pandemic.
She said the organization is looking at ways to be more creative in the ways it recruits new staff. The agency is considering recruiting new graduates from Castleton University’s nursing program to fill some vacancies.
King said the greatest asset the agency has to respond to changing needs are its people.
“Our staff is amazing. They’re a hardworking, dedicated group of individuals. They are one of our biggest assets. We have a very supportive volunteer board of directors, again a great asset to our organizations,” she said.
King said she’s not expecting any more growth such as the addition of sites in Dorset, Bennington and Manchester, in Bennington County.
“Do I see future growth like that? I don’t know that those same opportunities are available right now in Vermont, but we never say never,” she said.
King said she will be replacing the COO and CFO positions, but will take some of her duties up to the CEO position.
Cioffi could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but King said he will continue through June 1 to “see me through this transition.”
Cioffi is an outgoing person known for speaking his mind in public. King said she is not concerned about the comparison.
“My style is a little bit different than Ron’s obviously because no one can match Ron’s energy, but I do believe that I bring other strengths (like) sometimes the calm and cool side of the partnerships that he and I had,” she said.
