PITTSFIELD — A new skating rink will open just as soon as it freezes. Meanwhile the folks who built it are hoping a new organization will lead to more such community volunteer projects.
The rink was completed on Dec. 5, said Coral Hawley, by about eight volunteers.
“My children love to skate, and my son has been playing hockey in Woodstock for a couple of years now, and my daughter just started playing this year, so last year, and in years past we’ve always had a little bit of a puddle behind our house and we always try to keep it an ice rink in the winter although it’s difficult because there’s no natural barriers,” she said Tuesday. “So this year I thought wouldn’t it be great if we had a community ice rink. I started talking to people in the community and found out that a lot of people have wanted to do this for many years, and we just haven’t done it, so I decided to do it.”
The rink is at the basketball court by the Town Hall, she said. Because the court was built slightly uneven to allow for drainage, one end is frozen while the other isn’t. Hawley said the rest of it should freeze over once the colder weather sets in. The plan is to leave snow shovels near it so folks can keep it clear themselves. Hawley said using it will be free, and the plan is to get some lights so people can use it after dark.
“I reached out to the town and asked if it would be OK if we put it on the basketball court in town because it’s a nice, flat spot and a community area,” she said. “So they said ‘yes’ and they actually got back to me and told me they could give me $1,000 to start working on it because there is a little bit of money still in the recreation fund from the town budget and then I just started reaching out to area businesses and people in the community asking for donations and asking for help to build it, and it happened really fast.”
It took about three weeks to get the project done, she said. Her husband, Caleb Hawley, is the captain of the local fire department and was able to get a water truck involved. Coral Hawley said it took three trips to completely flood the rink.
She wants to see the town do more things like this and hopes a new group, Pittsfield Community Connections, will help.
Hawley sits on the board of trustees for the Roger Clark Memorial Library, along with Betty Warner, who spearheaded it.
“That’s a new thing we’ve got going on that’s going to allow community members that have ideas like this, and then have an organization to help them get it done,” said Hawley.
Warner said Tuesday that Pittsfield Community Connections (PCC) came about when another organization disbanded and approached the library asking it to take on some of the events and programs it had been running. Ultimately, it was decided that a group like PCC would be a better route. According to Warner, she plans to apply for PCC to become a 501c3 nonprofit next week.
Information on PCC can be found on the library’s website at pittsfieldlibrary.com online.
“Pittsfield is the kind of community where you have a good number of people who get out there and do things,” she said. “They see something that needs to be done, and they do it.”
Some things are easy for people to simply do, but when it comes to needing town permission, or handling donation money, the way forward isn’t always obvious. PCC would help people with local volunteer ambitions get things done, according to Warner. She said the rink is a good example.
“The rink is looking good, (Hawley) did a good job on it and got a nice bunch of volunteers together,” she said.
Eric Schambach, Carl Oertel, Mike Moran, Henry Haefner, Jeff Bissell, Vern Haskins, Corey Novotny, along with the Hawleys worked on the rink itself. The work was sponsored by the Town of Pittsfield, Bethel Mills, Swiss Farm Market, Pittsfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Roger Clark Memorial Library, Pittsfield Community Connections, and Northfield Savings Bank. Kim Richter, Diane Deutsch, Matt Bigelow and Maria Bigelow, and Caleb Hawley procured food for the builders.
