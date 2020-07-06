Volunteers are being sought for the Farmers to Families Food Box program in Rutland City and Fair Haven. According to the United Way of Rutland County, volunteers are needed to work in shifts to help distribute boxes of food, welcome people, check them in, and share information and fliers with them.
Those wishing to help can sign up at bit.ly/0706Volunteer.
