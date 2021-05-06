CASTLETON — The state is looking for helpers to make ready two of the Fish and Wildlife Department’s summer camps.
The Green Mountain Conservation Camps take place at Buck Lake in Woodbury, and Camp Kehoe on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton. The Kehoe preparation weekend falls on May 15 and 16, while the Buck Lake weekend is May 22 and 23.
“We look forward to workcation weekend all winter long,” stated Ali Thomas, education manager at the department. “With the help of local volunteers, we spruce up both camps in preparation for the summer and enjoy being outdoors knowing it’s for a good cause — environmental education for kids.”
Volunteers can lend anywhere from an hour of their time to the entire weekend, sleeping overnight in the camp cabins. Lunch and dinner are provided. Volunteers will work on general repairs, landscaping, painting, plumbing, cooking, firewood collection, construction, electrical work and gardening. Bringing your own tools is encouraged, but some will be made available.
COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing will be in place. Those from out of state must also follow Vermont’s travel rules. For more information or to register, email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov or call 802-249-4199.
