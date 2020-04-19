The Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees will meet Monday but will not vote on the proposal to close two of the state colleges announced on Friday.
Chancellor Jeb Spaulding recently unveiled plans in response to ongoing challenges facing the Vermont State College System, or VSCS, magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plans are designed to avoid system-wide insolvency and ensure the VSCS can continue.
The board had planned to vote on the proposal at its meeting Monday. Instead, the Monday meeting will b informational, giving board members a week to consider the plan and related comments and discussion.
The Board will meet again on April 27.
“I have listened to my colleagues on the Board and want to give them time to consider the very significant decisions we have to make.” said J. Churchill Hindes, chairman of the VSCS board. “But delayed action increases the profound financial risks facing all four VSCS colleges and universities. Those risks grow daily. We simply do not have the funds to afford a protracted discussion and debate.”
