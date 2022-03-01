KILLINGTON — An article asking voters if they want to establish a municipal fire department passed, 191-54.
There were no contested races.
Voters approved the general fund budget of $5,946,433, which used $69,253 from the previous year’s budget, $4,339,845 to be raised in taxes, and $1,606,588 in other revenue, 200-45.
Article 4, asking voters to transfer $69,253 from the 2021 general fund balance to the reserve fund passed, 225-23.
Voters approved an article asking them to allocate $706,953 in undesignated funds to the receive fund, 214-31.
An article asking voters to allow the creation of a Special Projects Reserve Fund for the scoping, design, and funding of special projects deemed a priority by the Planning Commission and approved by the Select Board passed, 179-64. A related article asking voters to move $100,000 from the Killington Road Walkway fund to the Special Projects Reserve Fund passed, 173-68.
All other articles passed.
