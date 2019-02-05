WALLINGFORD — The Select Board has opted to put federal reimbursement money the town has received back into the highway fund.
The board met Jan. 29 and, among other things, voted unanimously to ask voters if they would approve the creation of a highway sinking fund in the amount of $89,620.
Board Chairman Bill Brooks said Tuesday that in July 2017, a rainstorm washed out West Hill Road and Dugway Road. The cost of repair work led the town to make a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We waited on FEMA, we waited on FEMA, we waited on FEMA, we didn’t fix the road until September,” said Brooks. Since the roads needed to be repaired, Brooks said the town sent the projects out to bid not knowing what it would receive from FEMA. The bids came in low, and ultimately the town was given approximately $130,000 from FEMA, he said.
He said Julie Sharon, town clerk and treasurer, was able to find town funds to pay for the work ahead of the FEMA reimbursement. About $20,000 went back to the general fund, he said, to offset taxes.
Brooks said the Vermont League of Cities and Towns advised that the best way to create the sinking fund was to place it on the town warning as a ballot article.
The fund, he said, could be used for emergency road repairs or equipment replacement.
According to draft minutes of the Jan. 29 meeting, Wallingford resident Lynn Edmunds asked the board to place two advisory articles on the warning asking voters if they’d switch to the Australian ballot method for budgets and special articles.
Town Administrator Sandi Switzer, according to the minutes, said the Vermont League of Cities and Towns has advised towns not place advisory items on their warnings. Edmunds was asked if he would bring the topic up under “other business” at Town Meeting Day. He said that was fine and asked that information about the topic be included in the town newsletter. Brooks, according to minutes, said he favors voting from the floor as it lets the Select Board be more flexible on occasion. Others said they prefer Australian ballot as their work schedules cause them to miss votes.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.