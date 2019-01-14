WALLINGFORD — Come March, voters will be asked if they want to spend $10,000 on a part-time, seasonal recreation director.
About a week before Christmas, the Select Board was nearly split on the question of whether or not to ask voters for a full-time position at $50,000, a figure that includes salary and benefits. It voted 3-2 to put the question on the ballot for Town Meeting Day.
At its Jan. 7 meeting, the board voted unanimously to instead ask voters if they wanted a $10,000, part-time recreation director to work between June 1 and Sept. 30, and April 1 through June 30.
Selectman Gary Fredette raised the issue at the Jan. 7 meeting, saying he’d spoken to many voters since the December meeting and come away with the feeling they wouldn’t support a full-time position and would prefer a part-time opening.
Michelle Kenny, chairwoman of the Recreation Committee, which posed the question of hiring a recreation director in the first place, said Monday she’s pleased with the board’s decision and is glad it will be going before voters in March.
Kenny said she expects people will see the value of the new position not long after it’s filled, and this may help make the case for a full-time director later on. She said the Recreation Committee didn’t want to push something the town isn’t in favor of, and that most of the debate, from what she was seeing, revolved around whether or not to hire a part-time director or a full-time one.
According to the draft minutes of the Jan. 7 meeting, Select Board Chairman Bill Brooks said he thought it unlikely voters would approve a full-time position. Selectwoman Rose Regula, who voted “no” at the last meeting, said she supports a seasonal position after speaking with people following the December meeting.
Selectman Mark Tessier, according to the Jan. 7 minutes, said he supports a full-time director position because the person could make use of many of Wallingford’s untapped resources.
At the December meeting, which was well-attended by townsfolk, Kenny said the $50,000 position would increase the property tax bill by $25 for every $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. The salary would’ve been $35,000. The person would oversee recreation staff such as lifeguards, and programming aimed at multiple age groups.
Cost was the main concern of people opposed to the full-time position. Residents were worried spending might rise from added programs and staff, and some suggested Wallingford partner with other towns to manage recreation.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.