WALLINGFORD — The Select Board voted 3-2 Monday to ask voters in March whether they’ll fund a new recreation director position.
Select Board Chairman Bill Brooks told the packed meeting room that the exact wording of the ballot article has yet to be drafted. He said the board is working with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns for its exact wording. It contemplates asking voters if they’ll approve the spending of not more than $50,000 for the position. That includes salary and benefits.
Voting “yes” were Select Board members Brooks, Gary Fredette and Mark Tessier. Voting “no” were board members Nelson Tift and Rose Regula.
Brooks said according to the VLCT, hiring decisions must be made by the board, meaning voters won’t have a say on whether the job is full-time or part-time. Voters, however, do decide whether or not to spend the money, Brooks said.
The idea to hire a recreation director was put forward by the town Recreation Committee, helmed by Wallingford resident Michelle Kenny, who facilitated much of Monday’s discussion.
Arguments pro
Kenny said if the town spends $50,000 per year on the position, for taxpayers it will mean an additional $25 on their tax bill for every $100,000 of which their property is assessed. She said the position as proposed offers a salary of $35,000 with the benefits costs being an estimate.
The recreation director would be responsible for supervising town recreation staff such as lifeguards, Kenny said. They’d also oversee activity programming for all ages.
She said having a more robust recreation system in Wallingford will draw more people to town — new residents and visitors coming to hike, ride bicycles or take their kids to youth sports. In the long run, the economic benefits will justify the cost, she said.
“We listen to people all of the time,” said Bastian Auer, recreation committee member and local volunteer. “People are constantly coming to us saying, ‘Why don’t we do this? We used to do this, we don’t do it anymore.’ No one has the time; also they don’t have an idea of how to get started.”
Auer said it’s getting hard to find and coordinate volunteers for the town’s existing recreation programs, and the town is slow to recognize recreation-related infrastructure needs when they arise, which is costing more dollars in the long run.
Diane Baker, another recreation committee member, said she and others often travel to other towns for recreation opportunities, especially ones aimed at older adults.
“So many of these programs could be done with little or no charge, we just need someone to organize it, we need someone who can pull everything together,” she said.
Questions, arguments con
“I think this is a great idea, but I’m a little concerned the rec director is not just the coordinator but is also the person that’s implementing the programs and I don’t know if that’s going to work,” said resident Carol McCloud. “I think he or she is going to need some other people.”
Resident Lynn Edmunds said the town should instead consider partnering with surrounding towns Clarendon, Tinmouth and Shrewsbury to hire a recreation director jointly, spreading out the cost. That or give a current town employee more hours to devote to recreation duties. He doubted the position would bring in more money than it costs and said the added $25 on the tax bill doesn’t sound like much, but is to those on fixed incomes.
Select Board
Booker said he felt the matter should go on the ballot so voters can decide. Fredette agreed.
Tift said it’s doubtful the town will be able to hire anyone for the position given the pay, adding the town has other issues to face, namely the question of paying for more police coverage by the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department. He said a part-time position at some point might be a good place to start. Regula, likewise, didn’t feel a full-time position is warranted.
