Voters across Rutland County braved the chilly weather to show up at polls on Tuesday and share their voice in this year’s midterm election.
Rutland City — Ward 1At the Godnick Adult Center, Ward 1, in Rutland City, Ward Clerk Melinda Humphrey said although the recent redistricting of Rutland’s wards lessened the traffic at what used to be one of the city’s busiest polling sites, voter turnout was mostly as she had expected.
With 175 in-person ballots cast as of 11 a.m. on Election Day, the only hiccup Humphrey encountered was having to turn individuals away who were not aware that the redistricting had changed their polling place.
“We’ve had to redirect (some people) to other polling places. A lot of folks worked out the kinks for that at the August primary. But some folks will vote in the general (election) that haven’t voted in the primary, so this might be the first time they’ve been in since redistricting,” Humphrey said. “Now they decided to come in and realize that they’re at the wrong spot.”
Independent voter and retired dentist Gregory Ellis said he came out to the polls because he likes the social aspect of voting.
“I always vote. Voting is a privilege that, unfortunately, not every American takes advantage of,” Ellis said. “Especially in this time with the division of the country, people need to vote. Otherwise, things don’t get changed for the betterment of the general population. Only half of people vote at most midterm elections and, unfortunately, that changes the nature of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Don’t complain if you haven’t voted.”
Ramona Mayhew, an independent voter and retired nurse, said that she enjoys voting in person because it’s more meaningful than “sitting at home, circling a piece of paper and throwing it in the mail.”
She added that she feels it is a civic duty to have her voice heard, particularly on Article 22, the measure centered on adding personal reproductive autonomy to the state constitution.
“I think women have the right to choose their own way in the world with pregnancy, and I don’t think the government had any right to step into our female rights,” Mayhew said.
Rutland City — Ward 2Beth Kiernan, ward clerk at Rutland City Ward 2 at Christ the King School, also noted some confusion with folks arriving at the wrong polling location. She added that beside that and an issue with one of the ballot machines early in the morning that was quickly fixed, things had been running smoothly.
“We’ve had a lot of absentee ballots come in. A lot of people voted in advance like the state wants them to,” Kiernan said. “So maybe not as much foot traffic as in the past.”
Campaigning outside was Eric Maguire, a Republican running to represent Rutland City District-5, who said he was passionate about affordable housing and believes that Democrats and Republicans in the city need to work together to get “the basic needs” for Rutlanders.
“I am truly, truly looking forward to serving the constituents of this community and doing the best I can to serve them, first and foremost. And be a good Vermont Republican,” Maguire said.
Rutland City — Ward 4At Calvary Bible Church, Rutland City Ward 4, Ward Clerk Steve Reynolds said there was a steady turnout, but that mail-in ballots still have been a popular way of voting — though maybe not as much as in recent years.
He also shared his views on those who may doubt election officials and the methods of processing ballots.
“With the climate over the last four years, there’s basically a lot of suspicion (around voting),” Reynolds said. “A lot of them, if they understood the process and volunteered and came down to see (us) at work, they would understand how it works. There’s just too many fail safes to have fraud.”
Voter Susan Beard said she voted this year because of her passion to vote “yes” on Article 22. She added that she decided to vote in-person to be sure her vote was counted.
“I did use the ballot that was mailed to me, (but) I wanted to deposit it myself in the machine. Running the risk, of course, of getting a paper cut, but that was my main reason,” Beard said. “This particular election is very important (and) I would have voted no matter what.”
Rutland City Mayor David Allaire also showed up to cast his vote at Ward 4, sharing that he likes to see the poll workers in-person to say “hello” and to thank them for their work.
“Everybody thinks each one of the elections is the most important election of our time, but I’d say this one probably ranks right up there,” Allaire said. “I think that there’s a lot of concern out there and not just in our community, but across the country, about the way the country is moving. Inflation and crime, there’s just a lot of issues that people are very concerned about in their day-to-day lives.”
ProctorRep. Charles “Butch” Shaw, R-Rutland-6, posted outside of Proctor’s polling location at Proctor Junior/Senior High School to campaign for his seat in the House.
Going back and forth between the Pittsford and Proctor polling locations on Election Day, he said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of in-person voters he saw.
“I like to make sure that voters, all my constituents, understand that I care about what’s going on and what’s happening. I want to be out here so I can see them,” Shaw said.
Dave Weeks, Senate candidate for the Rutland District, also stopped by the Proctor polling location, among many others across the county, for the “camaraderie and the community” that voting in-person offers.
“Every district, every polling place, has its own personality. (I) got a chance to talk to people about what’s concerning them, what brought them out. That’s all, to me, very valuable,” Weeks said.
WallingfordAccording to Wallingford Town Clerk and Treasurer Julie Sharon, the polling place had received roughly 725 ballots altogether as of 1 p.m. — most of which had been mailed in.
In addition to the statewide ballot items, Sharon added that the town also had an additional ballot measure and an informational meeting the night prior regarding making Florence Avenue a one-way street.
Voter Denise Eddy mailed her ballot in, but came in person to vote on the Florence Avenue measure. In response to why she voted in this election, she said she is passionate that “people should take the time to vote” and play a part in the democratic process.
“I think it’s everybody’s duty and responsibility to vote in every election that’s available to them. There’s a lot of people that sacrifice not only their lives, but their time, and I just think it’s our duty to exercise our right to vote,” Eddy said.
CastletonThe Castleton fire station, the town’s designated polling place, was filled with voters new and old at 2 p.m., with Town Clerk Nedra Boutwell stating that a fair amount of Castleton University students had shown up to register and vote in the town.
Alexandra Schermerhorn, a CU student who registered and voted as a Democrat for the first time in Vermont after moving from New York, said she decided to vote in Castleton because she was passionate about the candidates.
“It doesn’t feel too different (to vote here). I just know if I’m registered out here, and I plan on spending time out here, that I do need to make this place better (and) do something to make it the place I want it to be,” Schermerhorn said.
Chris Immel, a Democrat and horticulturalist, said he always votes and did so in person because it makes him feel more involved. He added that he wishes the state had more of an emphasis on public education and health care.
“It’d be nice if everybody was a little more pleasant and serving instead of biting and gouging,” Immel said. “And I wish everybody had a little more of an open mind.”
