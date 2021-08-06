An associate justice on the Vermont Supreme Court has been nominated to serve on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals where she would be the first openly gay LGBT woman to serve on a federal circuit court, according to the White House.
Justice Beth Robinson is the first openly LGBT member of the Vermont Supreme Court, too, said the White House press release announcing that she had been nominated by President Joe Biden.
The release called all four nominees, Robinson being one of them, “extraordinarily qualified, experienced and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.”
“These choices also continue to fulfill the president’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” the release said.
Robinson has been a member of the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011 and served as counsel to Gov. Peter Shumlin from 2010 to 2011.
The White House said she spent time “leading the freedom to marry movement in Vermont.”
In a press release from his office, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., President Pro Tempore of the U.S. Senate and former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Leahy called Robinson a “pioneer in the national movement for LBGTQ rights.”
In a statement, Leahy said he was “incredibly proud” of the nomination and called Thursday a “good day for Vermont.”
“I strongly praise President Biden for nominating Justice Robinson, who has been a tireless champion for equal rights and equal justice in the mold of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I know that, if confirmed, Justice Robinson would serve on the Second Circuit with integrity, humility and a deep reverence for the rule of law. And I have no doubt that she would make all Vermonters and Americans proud,” he said.
On Thursday, Patricia Gabel, Vermont state court administrator, said Robinson was not responding to press inquiries.
Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement on Thursday in which he urged the Senate to “move expeditiously towards (Robinson’s) confirmation.”
“Justice Robinson has been a steadfast public servant for the people of Vermont and has served admirably on the Vermont Supreme Court. She will make a great addition to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, bringing the Vermont values of commitment to justice and equality, fairness, and freedom and unity to the bench,” Scott said.
Gabel said Robinson will remain a justice on the Vermont Supreme Court until she is confirmed as a nominee to serve on the Second Circuit.
If that happens, Scott would be officially notified of an opening on the state’s highest court and he would request the Judicial Nominating Board convene so they can request applications to fill that vacancy. After receiving those letters of interest, reviewing the applications and interviewing those who applied, candidates deemed “well-qualified” would be recommended to the governor.
Scott could then choose a candidate to submit to the Vermont Senate for possible confirmation.
Vermont, unlike the federal government, does not appoint justices for life.
“Once someone is named a supreme court justice, the justices go through a retention process in the Legislature the same way that superior judges and magistrates do as well,” Gabel said.
The most recent appointee to the Vermont Supreme Court, William D. Cohen, is from Rutland.
The round of nominees announced Thursday by the White House also include Charlotte Sweeney. If approved, Sweeney would be the first openly LGBT federal judge in Colorado and the first openly LGBT woman to serve as a federal district court judge in any state west of the Mississippi.
Leahy noted that Robinson, whose appointment would be historic if it’s approved, had already made a big difference in her work to date.
“It is no exaggeration to say that Beth Robinson helped Vermont — and America — more fully realize the meaning of equality under the law . . . . Beth’s successes provided a blueprint for advocates in other states to achieve more equality across the country. As a result, Beth has widely — and rightfully — been hailed as one of our nation’s most important pioneers in the cause of LGBTQ rights,” the senator said.
Leahy said he congratulated Robinson and her wife, Dr. Kym Boyman, on the nomination and added he looks forward to “confirming her to the Second Circuit expeditiously.”
