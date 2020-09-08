The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected the request of a Windsor County man accused of felony crimes of sex assault against a child to be released because, he argued, he had been denied the right to a speedy trial as a result of COVID-19.
Larry Labrecque, 41, has been held at the Springfield jail, since he was arraigned on July 23, 2018, on charges of sexual assault on a minor, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault on a person younger than 16. All of the charges are punishable by up to life in prison.
The judge in the case ruled that Labrecque should continue to be held without bail after two hearings, in part because he had a history of failing to appear at court proceedings, he had assaulted a law enforcement officer and has attempted to elude police and probation revocation.
The case was scheduled to be ready for trial in May 2019, but Labrecque’s attorney withdrew from the case a year ago. A new trial was set to begin last spring.
However, in March, a state of emergency was declared and efforts were made to flatten the curve of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID. The Vermont Judiciary also declared a state of emergency on March 16 and took steps, including postponing all criminal jury trials.
According to the Vermont Supreme Court entry order, released Friday, Labrecque filed a motion on March 17, asking for another bail review based on the scheduling uncertainties. Labrecque also argued the Vermont Department of Corrections had not responded appropriately to the pandemic as another argument for his release.
Another hearing took place on March 17 but Labrecque’s request was denied again.
The entry order does not state when oral arguments were made to the court but said on that date Labrecque had been held without bail for more than two years.
Labrecque asked the court to agree the length of time he had been held violated his right to due process. The entry order stated that due process was violated by government action that “shocks the conscience or interferes with rights implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.”
The justices who released the entry order found that the trial court had denied Labrecque bail and the possibility of pre-trial release based on a “continued lack of confidence” that Labrecque would abide by conditions of release that were issued to guarantee he would appear in court and not present a risk to the public or the female victim who accused him of sexual assault.
The second argument made by Labrecque questioned the state’s responsibility for the delay because of the COVID response.
The entry order rejected the delay caused by Labrecque changing attorneys based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision that came from a Bennington County case, establishing that a delay caused by a public defender was attributed to the defendant – not the state.
But the justices also rejected the prosecution’s argument that the state was not responsible for the delay.
The order agrees the Vermont Judiciary order to suspend jury trials “implicates fundamental constitutional rights but cites the decision to postpone trials.”
“(I)n light of the course of the public health crisis, the fact that jury draws and jury trials require that many people operate in close physical proximity, and the strains on the Judiciary arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is virtually impossible that jury draws or jury trials would be consistent with public health, as well as the health and safety of parties, their lawyers and Judiciary staff,” the decision states.
The entry order concludes the decisions to continue holding Labrecque without bail were not made with malfeasance nor neglect.
“Rather, it is a function of the government’s efforts to respond to a novel health crisis by establishing procedures which would serve to mitigate the resulting health risk to those who must gather in close physical proximity in order to conduct such a trial – including (Labrecque) himself,” the entry order stated.
