The Vermont State Police announced on Tuesday they have determined, “following laboratory analysis and continued investigation,” that Christopher G. Louras, 33, of Rutland is responsible for the fatal shooting of his cousin Nicholas Louras.
On the morning of Oct. 8, a man, later determined to be Christopher G. Louras, fired shots at the Rutland City police station. Police were able to use surveillance video to identify the car involved and caught up with Christopher G. Louras near the intersection of Washington and Wales streets.
Christopher G. Louras was followed to the parking lot of the Rutland Shopping Plaza where he got out of the car and fired a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle, similar to the better-known AR-15, toward police.
No officers were hurt but they returned fire and Christopher G. Louras was killed.
In February, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office had reviewed the incident and concluded the actions of the three Rutland City and one Rutland Town officers involved were justified and no charges would be filed.
During a press conference on Oct. 8, police said they had found the body of Nick Louras.
Christopher G. Louras is the son of former Rutland City mayor Christopher C. Louras. Nick Louras is the nephew of current mayor David Allaire.
Nick Louras' body was found along Route 53, also known as Lake Dunmore Road, in Salisbury.
Tuesday's release said there are aspects of the case, including the precise time line of events, the Vermont State Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
The release said the case has been reviewed by the Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office and no criminal charges are pending.
This story will be updated.
