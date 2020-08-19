MARSHFIELD — Troopers with the Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that was reported Wednesday morning in the Marshfield.
According to a release from the Vermont State Police, a call requesting emergency assistance at a Sunrise Drive home came in around 6 a.m. Troopers located a dead man, in his 70s, inside the house.
The investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stages but police said there is no evidence to indicate there is a threat to public safety.
Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the death.
The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 229-9191.
