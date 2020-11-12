PITTSFORD — Police are looking for help from the community as they investigate a burglary at the Maclure Library and Kamuda's Country Market, across the street, both on Tuesday.
A news release from Vermont State Police said troopers were dispatched around 5 a.m. Tuesday to a burglary reported at Kamuda’s Country Market in Pittsford on Route 7. During the investigation, police determined a woman had forced her way into the store, causing damage.
During the investigation, a second burglary was discovered across the street at Maclure Library. Troopers obtained video surveillance.
The incident did not interrupt service at the library and the hours remain the same as those posted on the library's Facebook page.
Police said these burglaries are believed to be connected and are still under investigation.
State Police are seeking assistance from the public. The burglaries are believed to have been committed between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. Anyone who drove by the area and noticed anything suspicious between those hours, is asked to contact Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme, of the Vermont State Police at the Rutland barracks at 773-9101.
Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.