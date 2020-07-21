The investigation by the Vermont State Police of a shooting by an officer with the Rutland City Police Department on July 8 that left a local man wounded is expected to be completed next week, according to a news release issued Monday.
Troopers with the Vermont State Police have completed interviews with the city police officers who were present at the time of a shooting, the release stated.
Investigators already had announced RCPD Officer Tyler Billings, who has been with the department for three years, is believed to be the only officer who fired his service weapon.
Police said two Rutland men, Michael Goodnough, 45, and Robert Vandriel, 32, were injured during the incident, which started as a narcotics investigation.
According to investigators, police were talking to Goodnough and Vandriel, who were in a black 2000 Infinity QX4 sport utility vehicle, in a small parking area off Terrill Street when Goodnough drove off.
One of the police present, Officer Nate Harvey was hit by the SUV during the incident. Harvey was treated and released with minor injuries.
The other officers present were Cpl. Elias Anderson, Officer Elizha Heter and Sgt. Adam Lucia.
After Goodnough drove off, Billings fired at the SUV, state police said.
After a short pursuit, Goodnough crashed the SUV into a tree outside a private home.
Both men were injured but were expected to recover. Goodnough had been shot; Vandriel suffered injuries from the crash.
On the day of the shooting, Major Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, said state investigators had not yet interviewed any of the RCPD officers who were at the scene.
Monday’s release indicated all five officers have been cooperative with the state police investigation, the release stated.
The state investigators expect to complete their work by the end of next week and turn over their findings to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.
The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the case, the release stated.
In October, Christopher G. Louras, 33, of Rutland, was killed by police after an extended incident that included Louras shooting and killing his cousin, Nicholas Louras, 34, also of Rutland, Christopher Louras leading police on a short car chase to the parking lot of the Rutland Shopping Plaza and Christopher Louras getting out of the car and firing an assault-rifle-style gun at police.
Rose Kennedy, the Rutland County State’s Attorney, did not recuse her office in that case. Attempts to reach Kennedy on Monday were unsuccessful.
Goodnough has a criminal record in Rutland. In November, 2018, he was accused of driving off to elude questioning by Officer Emilio Rosario, of the RCPD. Rosario who was standing by Goodnough’s Dodge Durango said he was dragged about 15 feet.
Goodnough also has faced drug charges in federal court.
