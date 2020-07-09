Rutland City police officers shot and wounded a man during a drug investigation early Wednesday and another man was injured as a result of the shooting, according to Vermont State Police.
During a news briefing outside the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Major Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, said the investigation was still in its early stages and the officers involved would not be named right away.
Based on the early investigation, officers with the Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) were conducting a narcotics investigation around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on Terrill Street.
The shooting occurred in a parking lot off Terrill Street while police were involved with a narcotics investigation.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen informed State Police investigators that his officers identified themselves to Michael Goodnough, 45, and Robert Vandriel, 32, both of Rutland, who were in a black 2000 Infinity QX4 SUV. At the start of the incident, there were five members of RCPD in the area.
The State Police investigators have not released any information about why Goodnough, the driver, decided to leave.
Trudeau said Kilcullen told the investigators that his officers had identified themselves as police.
Kilcullen said at least one officer, who was later treated and released for minor injuries, was struck by the QX4.
City police fired upon the SUV while it was moving, Trudeau said.
Police pursued the SUV for about a half mile south on Route 7, known locally as South Main Street, through the parking lot of Top’s Supermarket until the QX4 crashed into a tree in front of a private home near the intersection of Route 7 and Jackson Avenue.
Both Goodnough and Vandriel were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Goodnough was wounded by gunfire. Following surgery, he was recovering in intensive care, police said.
Vandriel was injured as a result of the crash. After initial treatment at Rutland Regional, he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Neither suffered injuries that are expected to be fatal.
Troopers have interviewed both and said they have been cooperative with the investigation.
Kilcullen told the investigators that one of his officers is on standard administrative leave while a police-involved shooting is investigated.
Trudeau reviewed some of the information at the briefing but said there was still information the VSP troopers had not learned or could not release yet.
He said there was no early indication that Goodnough and Vandriel were armed but said investigators had not searched the SUV yet. Trudeau said he also didn’t know if drugs were found in the QX4.
According to Trudeau, there has been no determination about whether charges will be filed against Goodnough and Vandriel or what charges were possible.
Members of the State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Crime Scene Search Team are involved in the investigation.
Trudeau said at 3 p.m. the investigation was still active at the site of the shooting.
However, he said the troopers had not interviewed any members of the Vermont State Police yet.
“We anticipate they will be thorough in helping us get through the investigation,” Trudeau said.
In Vermont, the protocol is for State Police to investigate all officer-related shootings. When complete, the findings are presented to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office, in this case, the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, where the shooting happened for independent review of whether the use of force was justified.
Goodnough pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in May 2019. He participated in the federal drug court but last week admitting to violating its conditions. He was allowed to remain free and seek residential treatment.
Police continue to ask that anyone with information about the incident or who has video or photographs that might be relevant call the Rutland barracks at 773-9101.
