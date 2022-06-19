BERLIN – Vermont State Police say two people were shot on Saturday night in separate incidents, one in Woodbury and the other in Waterbury, that don't appear to be related.
State Police have not yet released the names of either of the suspected shooters or the people who were shot.
According to a news release, the first shooting, at a home on Dog Pond Road in Woodbury, was reported at about 10:05 p.m. and involved a man shooting an acquaintance in one of his legs.
State Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting arose from a dispute among a group of people who knew one another.
A person identified as the shooter was detained by other people at the home until state troopers arrived. He is currently in State Police custody and considered a person of interest, according to the release.
The condition of the victim, an adult man, and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.
State Police said the second shooting occurred at about 10:45 p.m. in a parking area in the vicinity of 22 North Main St. in Waterbury.
Three people reportedly were in a parked car when unknown individuals approached the vehicle on foot. State Police said one of them struck the driver, an adult man, over the head with a gun, and then shot the driver in the upper torso. The assailants then fled the area, according to the release.
State Police said the initial investigation indicates this shooting was an isolated incident and there is not a general threat to the public.
The victim was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. His condition and the seriousness of his injuries were unknown at the time the release was sent which was about 1 a.m. on Sunday.
The release said there is no information to suggest there is any connection between the two shootings.
State Police are actively investigating both cases and ask anyone with information that could help detectives to call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191, or provide an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.