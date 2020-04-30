Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Windy with a few showers early followed by steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early followed by steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.