PROCTOR — The owners of the former Vermont Marble Co. building expect it will soon play a role in the state’s growing hemp industry.
“We’re going to market it starting tomorrow and see what kind of interest we get,” said Paul W. Carroccio, chief executive officer of TPW Real Estate Sales and Rentals, on Thursday. “We’re already talking to half a dozen hemp-related businesses, so that’s going really well. I suspect we’ll have a tenant before winter.”
Carroccio is one of the partners at the New Vermont Marble Co. The others consist of Cabot Orton, Keith Knapp, Tom Moon and Marek Kovac. They bought the 30,500-square-foot building at 61 Main St. at an auction in March.
“We were trying to figure something out that’s good for the town, good for the building, and frankly it took a couple tenants inquiring with us for the lightbulb to go off in our head that the opportunity is probably sitting right in front of us if we can actually have cooperation with the town and the state,” Carroccio said.
So far, permitting has been going smoothly, he said. An Act 250 permit isn’t needed, and the company is in the process of getting what permissions it needs from the state fire marshal.
Planning Commission Chairman Dick Horner said Thursday that New Vermont Marble Co. was granted a change of use permit at a Sept. 12 hearing. Some residents on Pine Street had concerns about parking and traffic, but seemed satisfied with the conditions the Zoning Board of Appeals placed on the company. He said traffic in and out of the facility will go through Main Street, there’s enough parking, and odors must be kept inside the building.
Carroccio said there are no plans to turn the facility into a hemp processing center. Despite its size, he said that doesn’t make much sense. But there are plenty of hemp-related operations that might find the building a prime location.
The building was last used by Omya as a laboratory. Omya donated it to College of St. Joseph, which had plans to use it and another former marble company building for a physician’s assistant program, but that never took off, and the college auctioned both buildings before closing earlier this year.
“The history there is, it’s got administration, lab testing, product development, compliance, so we’re going along those lines. How we can help the Vermont hemp industry and provide some support to it,” said Carroccio. “The Cabot Creamery model, they provide compliance and quality control for a host of Vermont farmers and they’ve made the farmers better, and they’ve made a great product brand. So we’re looking at that kind of an idea, not reinventing the wheel, necessarily.”
Hemp is a growing market for Vermont farmers, having been legalized last year. Carroccio said in his real estate business he’s been quite busy with clients looking for places to grow, store and process hemp.
“We want to maybe create a cooperative in the building that has all facets of the industry that can help each other,” he said. “Maybe there’s a business that does compliance, maybe there’s a business that does quality control, maybe there’s a business that does seedling development, they can create seeds that are mold resistant, we’re just thinking of the big picture, how can we help the Vermont hemp industry prosper, rather than just have so many different people on parallel paths trying to figure out different things.”
Carroccio said most of the New Vermont Marble Co. team recently attended “Cannabis: The Vermont Way,” a hemp and cannabis conference held at Castleton University, hosted by the university’s new Cannabis Studies Certificate Program, where they learned a great deal. Carroccio said he has open lines of communication with the university leaders, having worked with them in the past on real estate matters, and hopes to find something they come together on over this.
“We briefly traded emails, but we haven’t had a full conversation,” he said.
The building is in remarkably good shape and won’t need much work done to it, Carroccio said.
The New Vermont Marble Co. bought the building for $35,211 at auction in March. It had actually been sold at auction previously to Watkins Building and Roofing Specialist for $16,500, but the transfer was never completed.
“I’m glad they are moving forward with a use for the building,” said Bruce Baccei, chairman of the Select Board, on Thursday. He said it would help the tax base and the local economy.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.