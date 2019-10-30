Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Periods of rain. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early with occasional rain overnight. It will be windy at times. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.