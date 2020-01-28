PITTSFORD — An anti-gun control group has convinced half a dozen towns to pass resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment “sanctuary” towns, with hope they’ll get attention of lawmakers they say have ignored them.
“Our membership has been looking for something for a while, everybody says call and email your reps, and OK, we’ve been doing that for a while, and it doesn’t really seem to be working, so what can we do?” said Eric Davis, president of Gun Owners of Vermont, which according to its website is a “non-partisan pro-gun organization, committed to a no-compromise position on firearms ownership rights.”
He said the idea to have municipalities declare themselves Second-Amendment sanctuary towns was born out of similar efforts in Illinois, and more recently in Virginia.
“It’s purely symbolic,” said Davis. “It’s kind of a way for these guys to make their voice heard and hopefully get the attention of Montpelier, they feel like they’re not listening to us.”
Pittsford Select Board voted unanimously to pass such a resolution at its Jan. 22 meeting. Town Manager John Haverstock said Tuesday the board didn’t get around to signing it, but will talk about it again at its next meeting.
He said the resolution doesn’t change anything town law enforcement is doing and is viewed as being symbolic.
“We come here tonight to request the board pass this resolution declaring our town an Article 16 and Second-Amendment Constitution sanctuary township,” said Brian Wood, of Pittsford, at the meeting, reading from the proposed resolution. “We, the people of Pittsford, have taken notice of the recent growing hostilities among our lawmakers towards our inalienable right to self-defense. This is evident in their attempts to pass legislation eroding our rights to keep and bear arms in defense of ourselves and the state, protected in Article 16 of the Vermont Constitution and the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution, however prior to this there was a brief debate over whether or not to put it on the warning for Town Meeting Day. Selectman Thomas Pelkey said he supported the sentiment of the resolution, but didn’t wish to go against the town’s longstanding policy and tradition of keeping Town Meeting Day topics germane to things the town controls.
“We had a couple more pass last night. We have a total of six,” said Davis in a Tuesday interview. “We have Clarendon and Derby passed last night, Searsburg, Pittsford and Holland all passed last week, and actually there was a town, Irasburg, did it way back in 2013 very obscurely, we found out since we’ve been doing this.”
He said members of Gun Owners of Vermont are going to their respective select boards with these resolutions. Between 12 and 20, he said, have said to bring it up at Town Meeting Day.
Davis said the language in the resolutions varies. Some people are doing it independently of Gun Owners of Vermont, and some are using a draft resolution from Gun Owners of America, which is not affiliated with the Vermont group.
Ed Cutler, founder and former president of Gun Owners of Vermont, said Tuesday he plans to bring a gun resolution to the Select Board in Westminster, where he lives.
“It’s us making a statement, mainly because (Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown) in the (House Committee on Judiciary) has been ignoring us, blowing us off for weeks now,” said Cutler.
Grad and Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington, who also sits on the House Committee on Judiciary, have introduced H.610, a bill that wouldn’t allow those accused of domestic abuse to possess firearms.
“She keeps inviting all these people from out of state, Moms Demand Action, Gun Sense and all these other groups, and we can’t even get work in edgewise,” said Cutler. “The first day of hearings was two days after the opening of the session, and the anti-gun people already knew what the bill said and we didn’t see it until (noon) the day before testimony.”
Attempts to reach Grad, LaLonde and Gun Sense Vermont on Tuesday were not successful.
Davis said it’s not clear yet if lawmakers in Montpelier have noticed the gun sanctuary efforts, but interest at the town level seems to be growing.
“Vermont is a blue state, but there’s actually a lot of Dems up there in the State House that vote against gun control when it comes up and we really appreciate those guys,” said Davis. “Vermont is kind of a unique animal in the sense that you can’t really tell by political labels sometimes.”
