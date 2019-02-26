WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland voters will be asked to approve $1.3 million to be raised by taxes, to fund a $1.5 million dollar town budget. The budget shows a 1.8-percent increase from last year to fund a series of repaving projects and recreational investments.
The recreational budget is up 29 percent overall, with a proposed $25,000 going toward Capital Improvements, up from last year's $10,000.
Paving and sidewalk improvements will cost the town another estimated $80,000, documents showed.
The highway department is slated for a 1.3-percent increase to rest at $636,364, mainly due to the increased funds toward salt, sand, and labor costs.
The Fire Department is looking at a $206,381 budget, a 2.1-percent increase from last year due to proposed building and grounds maintenance and training.
Town Hall budgets are also looking at a slight increase up to $104,053 — another 2-percent increase from general maintenance and inspections, according to documents.
The town is looking at two contested races this year: sean Barrows and William Kulig are each eyeing the three-year seat on the select board, and William Kulig, Nick L. Notte, and Jayne Pratt are all hoping to snag one of the two available one-year seats on the select board.
— Kate Barcellos
