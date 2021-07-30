BRANDON — Café Provence is up for sale, but the owners are happy to wait for the right buyer.
“We feel we need to retire at some point, and selling this type of business takes a while, so we thought now might be a good time to put the business on the market and see what happens,” said Line Barral, who owns the business along with her husband, Chef Robert Barral. “A lot of places are selling right now, but we are prepared to wait until we find the right buyer.”
The café is arguably one of the town’s brighter features. It can offer French cuisine to up to 85 customers at a time in the restaurant, seating 17 more outside. The bar seats 45, and its dining room can hold 88. Line Barral said Friday it employs about 45 people in its busy season, half of them full-time.
“We added in March a huge awning that people love and they want to be outside, even when it’s raining,” she said.
Not long after it opened July 3, 2004, the Barrals opened a bakery in a different building nearby.
“It was a great addition because now we could do bread and pastries from the bakery and not from our small kitchen in the café,” said Robert Barral. “It was a great addition, we are so happy we did it …. and that’s why we want to sell it as a package because we feel like it’s a perfect combination.”
Running their own restaurant wasn’t a longtime dream for the couple. Line Barral’s background was in program analysis while her husband’s culinary career was spent mostly working for large employers.
“I was the executive chef of the Four Seasons in Boston and before that the Ritz in Chicago. And before that the Four Seasons in Canada. So I worked overall for 11 years for the Four Seasons chain,” said Robert Barral. He was also the executive chef at the New England Culinary Institute. At one point he worked for a line of cruise ships.
“And then, one day, we stumbled on a brand-new building here in Brandon,” he said. “But I should add that Line and I were ready for new times at that point. Opening a restaurant never was really part of my dreams because I was always working for big corporations. Having a small place was not too appealing to me, but once we came to Brandon, we looked at the location and started to think about it, we could not go back to our lives that we’d been living.”
They thought about opening a place in Burlington, but the rent was too high, and Brandon seemed like a place that could use French food. The Barrals said Brandon’s location between Middlebury and Rutland makes it a good stop for diners who like a little travel. They get business from Burlington and Bennington as well.
The business is doing well, they said, despite the pandemic, which in Brandon came right after the end of a multi-year downtown construction project.
Robert Barral said that House Rep. Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon, was extremely helpful in letting everyone know about the state and federal pandemic aid that was available. They also thanked their customers for supporting them during the construction and through the pandemic.
“We had so many people who drove from Rutland and Middlebury even with all of these headaches just to come eat with us and ask us if we are OK,” said Robert Barral.
The couple hopes people with similar aspirations will buy the restaurant.
“We want to find someone like Line and I who may have that dream in their head who wants to leave the big city and come to Vermont and raise a family like we did,” Robert Barral said. “We think we might be able to find that if we introduce the restaurant to big cities like Boston, New York City, places like that.”
They hope the new owners will keep it a French café, but that’s up to them.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
