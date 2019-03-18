Vermont’s black bears might be hungrier than usual this year, and to avoid contact with them, the state suggests people take their bird feeders down before April 1.
"Many bears went into their winter dens in poorer than normal condition due to a shortage of acorns, beechnuts and apples last fall," said Forrest Hammond, bear biologist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. "Some bears will be coming out of their dens more hungry than normal due to low fat reserves."
Bringing the feeders in at night isn’t enough, according to the state, since bears will eat seeds left on the ground. They’re quite fond of suet and black oil sunflower seeds, but other things will attract them, such as pet food, barbecue grills, garbage, household trash containers, open dumpsters, and campsites.
Purposely feeding bears is against the law, according to the department, and the practice isn’t good for the animals.
Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are asking anyone who has a problem with a bear to report the incident in a form the department has on its website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, under Living with Wildlife.
To keep bears away from homes, the state recommends the following:
- Keep chickens or honeybees within an electric fence, or some other kind of “bear-proof” area.
- Don’t feed bears.
- Feed pets inside.
- Keep trash secured. A trash can won’t deter a bear.
