PITTSFORD — Working at an animal shelter can make one forget how much they like people, said Sandy Creed.
Creed is typically the first staff member to arrive at the Rutland County Humane Society on a daily basis. The shelter closed its adoption center to walk-in visitors when the coronavirus pandemic started in late March 2020. Tuesday was its first day of being back to normal, but normal doesn’t feel like normal anymore.
“It’s been fantastic,” said Creed, who does a little bit of everything around the shelter, as do many other staffers. “It’s sort of a shock for all of us here because it’s just been us, and now we opened the door and there were many people. It’s a good thing.”
As of about 1 p.m. Tuesday, the shelter had adopted out three kittens, one cat, a dog and two Guinea pigs.
“We never appreciated what we had until we didn’t have it anymore, it was day-to-day shelter life, and it gets tough,” she said. “And then we lost the interaction with people… and I just never want to go through that again. I like people.”
Rune Speyers, of Leicester, and Lexi Peake, of Florence, met some of the shelter’s dogs Tuesday.
Speyers said he’s come to RCHS for animals since he was a kid. He adopted two cats from there years back, a brother and sister pair he was encouraged to take together. He still has one, he said. He and Peake had wanted to come to the shelter days before, and decided to make it Tuesday.
“When COVID hit, we, just like every other organization, shut down the adoption center, we put a lot of animals into foster care,” said Beth Saradarian, RCHS executive director. “After two months or so, when things started opening up a little bit again, we decided to do adoptions by appointment only.”
This slowed the adoption process down, but people were still eager to donate, adopt and to foster. She said this appeared to be a nationwide phenomenon.
“Now that things have changed so dramatically, we’ve gone back to what we had prior to COVID, which is having the adoption center open for specific hours so people can come in and visit with the animals, drop off donations, say hi and do those things we haven’t done in so long.”
The adoption center’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments aren’t being scheduled anymore, but folks are encouraged to fill out paperwork ahead of time. The number of people in the adoption area will be limited going forward, however, said Saradarian.
“We did learn during COVID that the animals seem less stressed out when there were fewer people visiting,” she said.
According to Saradarian, the shelter didn’t suffer from the pandemic as much as it might have. The community stepped up in many ways, by adopting, fostering animals and donating what they could. She suspects several stimulus checks were sent to RCHS, and the group is grateful.
She said the Duck Derby, yard sale and Trails for Tails events are moving ahead this year, having been canceled during the pandemic, but through the course of 2020 the shelter became more acquainted with online fundraising methods, which it plans to continue given their cost-effectiveness.
The shelter currently has approximately 25 dogs, 75 cats and 100 animals in foster care.
