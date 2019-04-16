Walleye fishing opens May 4, with opportunities to catch them in Otter Creek, Lake Champlain, and the Missisquoi, Lamoille and Winooski rivers.
Walleye are also found in Salem Lake and Island Pond. Other places they’re found — Lake Carmi, Chittenden Reservoir and the Connecticut River — have special regulations in place.
Outside Lake Carmi, Chittenden Reservoir and the Connecticut River, anglers can only take three walleye, and they have to be at least 18 inches long.
At Lake Carmi, in Franklin, the minimum length for walleye is 15 inches, and ones between 17 and 19 inches have to be let go. Anglers can take five, but only one can be longer than 19 inches.
In the Chittenden Reservoir, walleye have to be at least 22 inches long, and anglers can only catch two. The season here runs June 1 to March 15. According to the department, the state wants the walleye in the reservoir to be large so they can control the yellow perch population.
In the Connecticut River, New Hampshire's fishing rules apply. Walleye between 16 and 18 inches have to be released, the daily limit is four, and only one can be longer than 18 inches.
There is no season for sauger, a cousin to the walleye.
It’s recommended that anglers brush up on the current fishing regulations in the 2019 Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations.
