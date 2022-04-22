WALLINGFORD — The bike jumps are back.
Five years ago, some local children built bicycle jumps on one of the trails around Stone Meadow. The town had them removed because they posed a safety concern and insurance liability, but at some point in the past year or so they’ve been rebuilt, according to Debbie Scranton, a member of the town Conservation Commission.
Scranton explained the situation to the Select Board on Monday. The board decided to ask Road Commissioner Philip Baker to find a way to remove the ramps, but it also discussed how it might channel the energy of whoever is rebuilding the jumps toward something more fruitful.
“A couple of walkers or hikers over to Stone Meadow this week sent us an email saying that, apparently the bike jumps that we covered up over there have been opened up again and the trees that were covering them up have been taken away,” said Select Board Chair Nelson Tift. “And basically the Conservation Commission is kind of in a quandary of what we can do to eliminate that. The gentleman from (Vermont League of Cities and Towns) who was over there doing some of their trail inspection indicated those jumps actually are considered a hazard and a real potential for injuries and a lawsuit to come out of that.”
Scranton said the entire commission walked the trails at Stone Meadow on April 11 with an expert on trail maintenance and construction, seeing where work needed to be done in terms of water runoff, trail widening and tree roots.
“And the very last thing, these jumps were built unbeknownst to anyone,” she said. “It’s been five years now so this has been going on for a long time and we thought the issue was done.”
According to the trail expert, the new jumps weren’t built by people who knew what they were doing, said Scranton. With one, there’s the danger of someone being impaled on the saplings cut to make the jump, and on the other there’s a deep hole dug to create the jump itself.
Scranton said the new jumps can’t be removed easily with shovels. She’s put up signs that say “no bike jumping” but fears they’ll be removed. She suggested something be placed on the trail to make building jumps on it more inconvenient.
Select Board member Justin Jankus wondered if there was a way to work with the people building the jumps.
“It seems like it’s persistent in terms of, they want to have these jumps there, but if we’re going to continually put more and more investment into destroying these jumps when they get made, wouldn’t it be better to try to change that feeling around so maybe it’s a positive interaction where they actually help somebody?” he asked.
Scranton noted that the Conservation Commission is not the Recreation Committee and that the commission’s goals are more along the lines of nature preservation. Lightly used trails are one thing, but anything more substantial would be outside the commission’s purview.
“In my opinion, we need to remove what’s there and re-address the trail itself, and I’m very willing to take that on as a project for the summer, I’m just hoping that I can get some assistance with that,” said Wallingford resident Morgan Over. “It is super dangerous what is out there.”
The bicycle trails could use some work overall, she said.
Board member Carolyn Behrendt said there’s probably a compromise to be found that would allow people more types of bicycle recreation in town.
Eventually, board member Bruce Duchesne suggested that a mini-excavator be used to remove the jumps that are there now. It was also suggested that a fence might help, too.
Tift said the board would discuss the issue again at its next meeting.
