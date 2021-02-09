WALLINGFORD — A historic building in the center of town has qualified for more than $150,000 in tax credits, and plans to host a new coffee shop and bakery come April.
The Wallingford Block, built in 1824 and bought in 2018 by Michelle Kenney, was awarded $158,500 in tax credits, according to the Office of Gov. Phil Scott. A total of $770,000 tax credits were awarded in total to revitalization projects within several downtown areas statewide.
The Wallingford Block, which some have called the Odd Fellows building, after a social club that once gathered there, is at 15 South Main St., and is currently home to Sal’s. Kenney bought the building with the hope of getting more businesses on the ground floor, renting the second floor out to some other commercial tenants, and turning the third floor back into a community center.
“Because I am embarking upon a renovation of a historic building in a downtown historic village, the state of Vermont, through the Agency of Commerce, provided for potential tax credits,” Kenney said. “The program awards themselves are competitive, so it’s an application process and through the process you basically describe the intent of your project, the benefit to the community, how it can impact economic feasibility and provide the community with growth.”
She applied for this tax credit in 2019, but didn’t get it.
“One of the primary reasons I wanted this building was so our town could have an awesome coffee shop, so we’re working really hard to get the space ready for them,” Kenney said. “I think the fact we were continuing with our project even though I was passed over the first time is something I think the board was impressed with, and I received all the tax credits I asked for in the award.”
The new coffee shop and bakery will be called Sweet Birch Coffee Roasters and Bakery, said Kenney. It will be run by Chloe Parry, who specializes in croissants but does pastries, catering and wedding cakes as well, and her business partner, Betsy Valine, who Kenney says has experience roasting her own coffee.
“I’m thrilled to have them coming aboard, and I think it’s really going to help our town and provide some great coffee,” said Kenney.
Valine did not return calls seeking comment on Tuesday; Parry couldn’t be reached.
Kenney said her partner, Nick Vittone, deserves a great deal of credit for his work on the project as well. He’s done much of the construction work that’s seen the building’s foundation, façade, and windows shored up.
According to the state, the tax credits awarded were based on a $607,400 project cost. Kenney said that’s what’s been put into the place so far, but she expects the cost to top $1 million after its completion.
Kenney said the way the tax-credit program works is, one must spend the funds before they can be credited. She said beside the aesthetic work, much has been done to bring the building up to code, as it needs an elevator and sprinkler system.
She’s had the exterior windows removed to be renovated, which is coming along nicely. The building will need a paint job, but the next major phase is getting the second floor open for business. Once that’s all in place, she can turn her attention to the third floor.
“The downtown and village center tax credits are proven methods for spurring private investment and economic growth,” stated Scott in a release. “These projects will help communities and businesses bounce back from challenges caused by the pandemic. That’s why my budget recommends increases to this program to help Vermont’s historic downtowns continue to build back stronger than ever.”
Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford stated in a release that he’s inspired to see people working hard for the future in spite of the pandemic.
“Vermont’s Main Street businesses have taken a gut punch this past year and the Downtown and Village Center tax credit program has played a critical role in restoring community vibrancy this past summer and fall,” Hanford said.
