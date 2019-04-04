WALLINGFORD — Rather than appoint its former chairman to fill a vacant seat, the Select Board opted to go with someone else.
Patricia Pranger was appointed to the Select Board on Monday after three members, Bruce Duchesne, John McClallen and Rose Regula, chose her over former chairman Bill Brooks.
The board’s current chairman, Nelson Tift, voted in favor of Brooks.
Brooks, who’d held the chairmanship for several years, was narrowly defeated in the March elections by McClallen, who, after a recount, garnered 189 votes to Brooks’ 180. At the board’s March 18 meeting, Gary Fredette offered his letter of resignation, which the board unanimously accepted. The board already had before it two letters of interest to fill Fredette’s seat, one from Pranger, the other from Brooks. The board chose not to make a decision on filling Fedette’s seat at that meeting.
Pranger said in a phone interview Thursday that she will resign from her position as one of the town’s auditors. Pranger has been a Wallingford resident for several decades, serving as an auditor and lister at various times, and for the past 14 years has been a trustee for Gilbert Hart Library.
She said she’s looking forward to working with the board and hopes to bring a fresh vision to town issues. She said until recently it was rare for people to run for town office and many held positions for long periods of time because they didn’t think anyone would step up and fill in.
According to draft minutes of Monday’s meeting posted to the town’s website, several people spoke in favor of appointing Brooks, saying it’s been customary in such situations to appoint the person who had the second-most votes in the most recent election. Fredette spoke in favor of Brooks, as did Bill Loshen, Road Commissioner Philip Baker, and Chairwoman of the Recreation Committee Michelle Kenny.
“I just felt Pat was the better candidate,” Regula said in a phone interview. She said some in town seemed to feel the board hasn’t been listening to people. Some of that feeling arose a few years ago while the Town Plan was being updated.
Some were concerned the town was being too heavily influenced by the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. She said the most recent debate about hiring a recreation director is another example where some townsfolk didn’t feel that their concerns were registering.
Prior to town meeting, there was a debate about whether to put before voters a $50,000 per year recreation director position. This would have covered salary and benefits. Ultimately, voters approved a $10,000 per year part-time position.
“We have to start listening to the people and what they are feeling about issues, and not ignoring them,” Regula said.
She said she was taken aback by Fredette calling her Monday afternoon saying she should support Brooks.
Fredette said Monday in a phone interview he contacted all of the board members that afternoon to say they should appoint Brooks to fill his seat. He said he did so as a constituent telling his elected representatives what he thinks they should do.
He said Brooks has a great deal of experience when it comes to town operations and affairs, and with so many newcomers to the board he fears it will be some time before they’re as familiar with issues as they need to be.
“I don’t know why they wouldn’t (appoint Brooks),” said Fredette. “Someone has an ax to grind or something, I don’t understand it.”
Tift said Thursday he was disappointed Brooks wasn’t appointed to fill Fredette’s seat, but feels Pranger will be a good addition to the board, and it will be effective going forward. He said he worked with Pranger as a lister, and she did his late wife’s taxes.
“I think she’ll be a great selectman,” he said.
He also doesn’t feel the board will be drastically changed by the election and appointments.
Brooks did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.
