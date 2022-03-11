WALLINGFORD — After discussing bids for a new grader, the select board began mulling an old idea that’s never come to fruition: Establishment of reserve funds for replacing town equipment.
No decisions were made, but after looking over several bids for a new grader, all between $282,000 and $318,000, Road Commissioner Phil Baker had a suggestion.
“Just one little thing, just food for thought for the board, instead of trying to research financing every time we buy a piece of equipment, is maybe ball it like the town of Clarendon does and set (funds) aside every year, have the voters vote on it. If the town puts X amount of dollars away every year, they have it in a slush fund for the equipment,” he said.
He was referring to what are often called sinking funds. Towns create them and either budget to put some amount into them each year, or have voters decide to allocate the money as an appropriation. The funds are used to replace expensive pieces of equipment, such as graders, dump trucks and fire trucks, which can cost several hundred thousand dollars and require bonds, with interest, to purchase.
Select Board Chairman Nelson Tift said it’s an idea that’s been brought up before, but never brought into completion.
“I think just about every year for the last, I don’t know how many, we’ve had that suggestion and, somehow, it seems to, when we finalize the budget, we’re always looking at not trying to raise taxes and that seems to be one of the things that we never wind up completing or putting into the budget,” he said. “I would love to see us do it.”
“I think we should just put it out to the town, let them decide,” said Baker. “Let the voters decide if they want a sinking fund for equipment, or pay the interest every year.”
Selectman Bruce Duchesne was in favor of asking voters whether they’d put money into a sinking fund, rather than make it part of the budget.
The town should be looking at replacing equipment on a seven-year cycle. Right now it has a number of vehicles older than 10 years.
“We should be replacing a dump truck right now, there’s another $300,000. In a couple years, another dump truck,” he said, adding that the town’s backhoe is also at least 10 years old.
Letting vehicles get too worn down, he said, hurts their trade-in value. Repair costs increase as a machine ages, and should a major piece of machinery break, the town can’t replace it quickly.
“It gets to the point with the money where the cost to repair it is more than the actual machine is worth, and it doesn’t take long to do that, as we’re finding out with our (2014) dump truck,” he said.
