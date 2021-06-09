WALLINGFORD — Police say that right now, it doesn’t appear that the driver of a truck hauling a mobile home that crashed on Route 7 Tuesday was at fault.
Sgt. Andrew Cross, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said Wednesday that the crash occurred around 2 p.m. just north of Dugway Road. No one was injured, though the road was intermittently closed or reduced to one lane for several hours while the wreck was removed.
Cross said the truck hauling the house was traveling north, having come from southern Vermont, on its way to northeastern Vermont.
“There was a passenger vehicle heading southbound that was crowding the yellow line,” Cross said. “The wide load tried to move to the right to avoid hitting the car and ended up striking the guardrail, and then the back end of the house on the trailer ended up striking a power pole, which caused the vehicle to jackknife and go across Route 7, causing the cab to partially roll over.”
Cross said the driver of the passenger vehicle hasn’t been identified and no description of the vehicle was available. He did not release the name of the commercial truck driver, citing the active investigation.
“From what we can tell, there was no improper operation on behalf of the commercial driver,” said Cross.
It took several local companies to remove the debris.
“The house had extreme damage and the only safe removal method we had was to bring in an excavator and a couple of roll-offs and actually demolish the house on the side of the road,” said Cross. “Because of the way it was sitting with the cab, if we tried to remove one or the other there was a rollover hazard for the other piece of the vehicle. So we demolished the house and put that onto roll-offs and then the vehicle was recovered and brought back up on the road.”
He wasn’t certain if the truck had been totaled or not.
There was no power loss as a result of the utility pole being hit, he said, but Green Mountain Power did investigate, as the utility pole was damaged.
Cross said beside the Sheriff’s Department and GMP, Wallingford Fire Department, Wallingford Rescue, Danby Fire Department, Mount Tabor Fire Department, the Agency of Transportation, Carrara’s Towing & Recovery, Earle’s Truck Repair, Abbott Construction Company, and Hubbard Brothers, all assisted with managing the incident.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.